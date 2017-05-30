Strategic Content Manager

NumbersUSA, a national, non-profit immigration-reduction organization with over 6 million activists nationwide is seeking a content creator and strategist to write and produce a variety of web-based content to support the organization’s mission. The position requires strong communication skills, an interest in politics, attention to detail, the ability to create interesting and engaging content, and experience with social media. The ideal candidate will be a talented writer with an understanding of the legislative process. Understanding of immigration policy is helpful but not required.

Key Responsibilities

• Create content for website, social media, videos, and newsletters.

• Work with Director of Research and Digital Content Manager to edit existing website content and make updates as needed.

• Work closely with the Director of Content and Activism to produce content that aligns with a dynamic messaging strategy.

• Work with content team to maximize content across multiple platforms.

• Monitor and track web traffic and performance and provide recommendations for expanding reach.

Required Skills and Background

• Degree in journalism, communications, or related field. Knowledge of public policy and the legislative process is desired.

• 2+ years of experience producing content across a variety of platforms.

• Excellent proofreading and communication skills.

• Familiarity with search engine optimization.

• Experience in graphic design and video production a plus.

Benefits: Pay is industry competitive; benefits are excellent, including medical and dental, a 403(b) retirement plan, paid vacation and medical leave, and commuting reimbursement.

Hiring Process: Please review our websites, www.NumbersUSA.org and www.NumbersUSA.com. Send resume and cover letter to Deputy Director, Anne Manetas, careers@numbersusa.com.