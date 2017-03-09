Stop the Overuse of Antibiotics on Factory Farms as an Antibiotics Fellow at US PIRG

Do you think the overuse of antibiotics on factory farms makes no sense?

If you agree, and if you’re willing to work harder than you’ll work at most jobs to win smart solutions on real problems that affect millions of lives, consider a job as a fellow with U.S. PIRG.

We look for smarts, leadership experience, top-notch written and verbal skills, and an eagerness to learn. We value organizing experience, including building campus groups.

What You’ll Do

This is a two-year program, expressly designed to prepare future leaders with U.S. PIRG. You won’t just sit behind a desk. You’ll be out in the real world recruiting new groups to join a coalition, speaking in a church basement or town hall to win a new endorsement, organizing a news event or rally, meeting with an editorial board, or doing whatever else it takes to urge our public officials to do the right thing.

Pay & Benefits

The target annual compensation for this position is $26,000 in the first year. U.S. PIRG offers a competitive benefits package. We also offer an excellent training program and opportunities for advancement.

Apply

Apply online at http://bit.ly/2naLBRG

To learn more visit jobs.uspirg.org.

Tackle real problems. Implement smart solutions. Get results.

U.S. PIRG is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, religion, age, sex, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity or veteran status.