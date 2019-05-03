State Legislative Affairs Advisor

As the nation’s leading pro-choice advocacy group, NARAL Pro-Choice America is dedicated to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom for all Americans, including abortion access.

Along with more than 2 million member activists from all 50 states and a network of state affiliates, NARAL works to guarantee that each woman has access to the full range of reproductive freedoms. This means we are on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others.

This position is: Level III, Union, Exempt

Summary

In coordination with Senior Counsel, State Legislative Affairs, identify state-level opportunities for legislative and political gains, build relationships with NARAL chapter and affiliate staff and local and state-level coalitions to maximize NARAL’s presence in key states across the country. Track and analyze state reproductive-rights related policy actions, including legislation, executive actions, and regulations to identify trends and opportunities. Produce written analysis, policy memos, fact sheets, and other materials in coordination with department staff.

Responsibilities

● Monitor choice-related policy issues in select states and perform necessary policy analysis. Contribute to departmental publications, as necessary.

● Craft and carry out legislative strategy to advance NARAL’s legislative and political goals in target states.

● Influence state-level policy by understanding the legislative and political landscape, leveraging existing power dynamics within a state capitol, and helping to elevate pro-choice champions.

● Write, edit, and update policy memos, fact sheets, preparatory materials for legislative hearings, and other policy and advocacy documents.

● Help execute state-level advocacy campaigns—in conjunction with other departments. Help identify levers of power within specific state capitols, and assist lobbying or advocacy efforts in-state — often with state coalition partners.

● Advise NARAL chapters and affiliates on legislative campaigns and strategy, including identifying opportunities for amendment strategy, as needed.

● As assigned, represent NARAL with coalition partners and other constituencies.

● Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

● Four-year college degree, plus 2-3 years’ work experience required. JD or other relevant advanced degree preferred.

● Work experience in a state capitol, and/or familiarity with the state legislative process, and staff/member expectations.

● Experience working on reproductive health and related issues preferred.

● Policy and legal analysis, research, and writing experience.

● Experience working as a member of a coalition with a deep understanding of strategies to navigate coalition dynamics.

● Strong written and oral communication skills and attention to detail.

● Ability to work independently and collaboratively while meeting deadlines consistently with minimal supervision.

● Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and to efficiently manage multiple tasks and timelines simultaneously.

● Experience working with diverse groups, working with a multicultural workforce, and sensitivity to and appreciation of cultural differences.

● Clear understanding of, and commitment to, NARAL’s mission and goals.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position, please send a resume and cover letter to:

Email: GRstate@prochoiceamerica.org

Subject line: State Legislative Advisor