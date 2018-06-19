State Affairs Manager

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for a Manager, State and Regulatory Affairs for its State Affairs department. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible implementing the day-to-day activities of ACC’s political grassroots program, including state legislative and regulatory tracking of various issues impacting member companies. The position is also responsible for monitoring state legislative and regulatory agency activities, developing advocacy materials for grassroots and lobbying efforts, interacting with contract lobbyists and consultants as well as representing the ACC before legislative and regulatory negotiations. The position reports directly to the Director, State Affairs.

Required qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in political science, public relations, communications, marketing or related field and at least 4 years’ experience; familiarity with legislative and regulatory processes on a state level as well as experience in campaign and grassroots organizing; strong written and oral communications skills; ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize issues, projects, tasks and information. Experience working with databases, preferably legislative tracking services and knowledge of Microsoft Office tools and internet research skills is a must.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.