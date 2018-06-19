State Affairs Manager

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for a Manager, State and Regulatory Affairs for its State Affairs department. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.
The position is responsible implementing the day-to-day activities of ACC’s political grassroots program, including state legislative and regulatory tracking of various issues impacting member companies. The position is also responsible for monitoring state legislative and regulatory agency activities, developing advocacy materials for grassroots and lobbying efforts, interacting with contract lobbyists and consultants as well as representing the ACC before legislative and regulatory negotiations. The position reports directly to the Director, State Affairs.
Required qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree in political science, public relations, communications, marketing or related field and at least 4 years’ experience; familiarity with legislative and regulatory processes on a state level as well as experience in campaign and grassroots organizing; strong written and oral communications skills; ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize issues, projects, tasks and information. Experience working with databases, preferably legislative tracking services and knowledge of Microsoft Office tools and internet research skills is a must.
To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.
American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.
State Affairs Manager
The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for a Manager, State and Regulatory Affairs for its State Affairs department. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.
Subscribe
"After six days, we've received about a hundred resumes, which is sufficient for our needs. Using HillZoo has been incredibly helpful, and we would recommend posting on the site in the future."- The Seaboard Corporation
"I received so many qualified applications in less than 24 hours, it was overwhelming."- Staff Assistant
"The position was filled very quickly and the caliber of applicants has been outstanding."- Spherion Pacific Enterprises LLC
"Thank you for the service you provide, it is a tremendous help to our office. Please keep up the great work. I, myself, used Hillzoo to get an internship on the Hill. No doubt, that opening helped me in starting my career here in DC."- Staff Assistant
HillZoo Classifieds & Other Stuff
- Government Relations Director June 19, 2018
- State Affairs Manager June 19, 2018
- Executive Office Assistant – Work From Home June 15, 2018
- Communications and Marketing Manager June 13, 2018
- Director of Policy and Research June 12, 2018
Comments are closed.