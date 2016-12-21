Staff Associate – WDC

Who are we?

Kellen is a global professional services firm with a primary concentration in association management and communications. We also offer outsource services such as meetings and conference management, digital marketing and strategic advice. We are an employee-owned company (ESOP) with 350+ employees from a wide variety of professional disciplines. Kellen has eight offices in Atlanta, Brussels, Beijing, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, New York City and Washington DC.

What are we looking for ?

This position entails wide-ranging administrative and logistical support for multiple Kellen association management and government affairs clients. Candidates must be comfortable in a fast-paced, energetic and participatory environment, where candidate’s involvement is critical to client success.

This is a highly visible position within the company with an advancement path for candidates who can demonstrate their energy, customer service, business skills and intellectual curiosity.

Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

What will you do?

Association Support: Candidate will provide administrative support to team members including: tracking inventory and distributing association materials, being knowledgeable about member companies and individual representatives, coordinating member communications, assisting in activities with respect to association meetings (e.g., registration, hotel/convention center liaison, logistics, sponsorships, badges), coordinating with external resources to manage website content and taking minutes for committee meetings. Other responsibilities including:

Board and Committee Support: Liaison with association board members and other volunteer leaders and committee participants. Responsibilities to include: coordination of teleconferences and face-to-face meetings, taking meeting minutes, tracking action items and deliverables, following-up on status of projects and initiatives with appropriate parties, serve as point of contact for board members in the absence of senior executive management, prepare and circulate board communications as needed.

Communications: Candidate will be responsible for drafting, editing, and proof-reading a variety of association communications. Attention to detail and impeccable grammar and spelling are a must. Candidate will be asked to respond to phone and email inquiries from current and prospective members and learn the business of assigned associations to identify internal company resources for response. Collect and collate information from numerous sources to prepare periodic executive-level association newsletters.

Project Management: Work with volunteers and other members of the team to establish budgets, key project deliverables, timelines, areas of responsibilities, report-outs for client association projects. Coordinate with outside vendors and consultants where appropriate.

Speakers Bureau Management: Work with staff and volunteers to identify and secure potential program speakers, coordinate speaker logistics, obtain all necessary paperwork, permissions, and agreements, post event information to association websites, ensure accreditation deadlines are met, and keep presentations timely and current.

Database Management: Candidate should be knowledgeable and proficient in executing queries for event registration, membership reporting, accounting and other necessary reports to maintain data and execute mailings as well as ensuring the accuracy of the databases (edit/add/delete members as necessary).

Government Affairs Support: Candidate will provide administrative support to Kellen government affairs team members including: Scheduling congressional and regulatory meetings, compiling informational packets and materials prior to meetings, attending and documenting meetings and Hill visits, monitor for news and policy developments, draft letters or status updates for clients, research issues to compile backgrounders, coordinate client teleconferences and meetings as needed and draft meeting minutes.

Am I qualified?

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution.

1-2 years relevant experience.

High energy, versatile and multi-task oriented, self-directed once trained on assigned tasks, and able to handle diverse details at one time.

Computer literate with a “can do” approach to diverse software packages including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook. Experience with Abila NetForum or other AMS software is a plus.

Excellent communication (written & verbal) and proofreading skills.

Must be a positive team player in a challenging and ever-changing environment; includes working with a variety of personnel in multiple Kellen locations.

Flexibility under competing priorities and changing deadlines.

General knowledge of federal legislative and regulatory process

Excellent focus and able to manage and balance priorities.

Highly detail oriented.

Professional demeanor and appearance at all times.

Ability to travel.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample and salary requirements to HR4@kellencompany.com.