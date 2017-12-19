Staff Associate – WDC
Location: Washington, DC
What are we looking for?
• Provides administrative support services, such as preparing correspondence, filing, transcription, faxing, data entry, and preparing assorted information for distribution.
• Responsible for knowledge of all services provided.
• Administrative support for the Association which includes composing, processing and reconciling correspondence, member services/recruitment, memos/reports and coordinating special projects as specifically defined.
• Applies computer skills, knowledge of administrative support systems and understanding of policies and procedures to complete tasks and special projects.
What will you do?
• Primary interface in preparing communications and maintaining several databases.
• Stay well informed about member companies and individual representatives/members.
• Maintain membership and prospect lists, respond to inquiries and requests, prepare and process prospect communications and informational materials.
• Follow up on leads and work with Membership Committee(s).
• Coordinate dues billing with Accounting Department and follow up with members regarding collections, as appropriate.
• Provide support to client committees, including notices, agendas, minutes and project management.
• Assure high quality of written materials.
• Provide administrative support to Client Team including timeline reminders for action items.
• Maintain individual and Master files.
• Track inventory and distribute other materials (e.g., brochures, manuals).
• Coordinate communications, shipping and other assignments and special projects.
• Provide data entry and other services related to meetings, trade show organization and planning, as appropriate.
• Coordinate Web site content and work with Kellen Interactive and other Client Team members to keep the site(s) updated.
• Respond to general Association inquiries.
• Complete additional projects as assigned.
• Arrange client team travel as requested
• Take minutes as requested
Am I qualified?
• A proven track record of success.
• High energy, versatile and multi-task oriented, self-directed, and ability to handle accurately diverse details.
• Computer literate with the “Can Do” approach to different and diverse software packages.
• Good communication (written and oral) and proofing skills.
• Must be a positive team player in a challenging and changing environment; includes working with a variety of personnel.
• Flexibility under competing time requirements and changing deadlines.
• Excellent focus and a good sense of priorities.
• Detail oriented
• High level of patience to work with a wide range of client personalities.
• An interest in agriculture that deals with the art, science, technology, and business of growing plants
What do we offer?
An employee-owned company, Kellen offers a professional and collegial work environment and great benefits, and a collegial atmosphere where teamwork abounds and your efforts are truly appreciated. We work hard, but also strive for work/life balance. As an employee-owned company, you’ll join a team where everyone has a stake in the performance of the company. We offer generous benefits including medical, dental, vision paid vacation, holidays, a 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.
For consideration please submit your resume, cover letter with salary requirements
Comments are closed.