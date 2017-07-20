Staff Associate – WDC

Location: Washington, DC

Who are we?

Kellen is a global professional services firm with a primary concentration in association management and communications. We also offer outsource services such as meetings and conference management, digital marketing, and strategic advice. We are an employee-owned company (ESOP) with 400+ employees from a wide variety of professional disciplines. Kellen has eight offices in Atlanta, Brussels, Beijing, Chicago, Denver, Kansas City, New York City, and Washington DC.

What are we looking for?

We are looking for an enthusiastic, self-directed, strategic-thinking Staff Associate to support one of our health care clients in Washington, DC. Candidates must be comfortable in a fast-paced, energetic, and participatory environment, where candidate’s involvement is critical to client success. He or she will provide day to day administrative association support, which requires exceptional communications, customer service, and attention to details.

The ideal candidate is someone comfortable taking on a diverse set of responsibilities. Key responsibilities include the ability to plan ahead and manage time effectively, to track and drive completion of key deliverables and follow up on outstanding items. Other responsibilities are outlined below.

Expertise needed include great organizational skills, technological abilities, a strong academic or work background, a positive attitude and ability to work in a small office. Candidate must exhibit professionalism, initiative, flexibility and strong judgment, sound problem-solving skills, confidentiality and attention to detail and accuracy, strong computer and internet research skills.

What would you do?

Association Support & Member Services

•Supports various association committees

•Perform receptionist duties and respond to inquiries and requests.

•Collaborate with multiple internal departments, including accounting, membership, and meeting planning.

•Record, draft, type, proofreads, edit, copies, distribute, file and retrieve correspondence such as letters, memos, reports, agendas and minutes.

•Maintains and manages master office calendar.

•Perform administrative tasks (open and sort mail, send faxes and email communications, photocopying, ordering office supplies, answer the phone, etc.)

•Provide production support for office correspondence and other documents.

•Provide assistance on operation of the computer system with Kellen IT staff.

•Maintain and update contact information for the association’s accounts, records, purchase orders, vendors, and files.

•Stay well informed about association members.

•Perform other duties as assigned.

Committee & Project Management

•Support policy staff with managing association committees including organizing conference calls, draft meeting minutes, and action items when requested, and follow up with volunteer leaders as needed.

•Provide administrative support for association projects, coordinating with other staff, outside vendors, and consultants where appropriate.

Scheduling and Travel

•Schedule meetings and activities for the EVP, executive leadership team, various Committees and others as needed.

•Handle inquiries for the EVP and association.

•Arranges travel for the EVP and other staff as necessary.

Building Management

•Manage repairs and coordinate with contractors regarding building management issues.

•Assure that all office equipment is functioning.

Am I qualified?

•Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required.

•Minimum of two (2) years administrative experience including knowledge of standard office administrative practices and procedures.

•Experience with associations, Capitol Hill and government relations is a plus.

•Must possess excellent interpersonal, customer service, verbal and written communications skills.

•Computer literate with a “can do” approach to diverse software packages including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook.

•Requires the ability to respond to inquiries from internal and external customers.

•Ability to set priorities and multi-task multiple projects and tasks.

•Excellent organizational skills.

•Excellent written and oral communication skills including grammar, proofreading, math, as well as dealing with the public and staff both in person and on the telephone.

•Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment.

What do we offer?

By joining Kellen, you will have the opportunity to own a part of the business and contribute to a collaborative workplace where you can make a difference. We’ve got great benefits, paid vacation, holidays, ESOP, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and more!

Physical demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

•Must be able to sit in a chair for at least 7 hours a day and have the ability to operate a computer.

•Must be able to talk on the phone, stand occasionally for a while, walk, stoop, kneel or crouch and able to lift or move up to 15 pounds. Specific vision abilities required include close vision.

For consideration please send cover letter, resume, writing sample, and salary requirements to

For consideration please submit your resume, cover letter with salary requirements