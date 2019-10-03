SPEAKERS BUREAU ASSISTANT

Brainstorm Creative Resources is posting this temporary job opportunity on behalf of the firm’s long-time client, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Learn about the organization at: https://www.aipac.org. Brainstorm Creative Resources will administer the temporary assignment, but initial inquiries and applications should be directed to AIPAC using contact information included in this announcement.

AIPAC is looking to engage a Speakers Bureau Assistant in a long-term, on-site, temporary position that supports an internal team which recruits and manages the experiences of speakers for the organization’s annual Policy Conference. The conference, which will be held in Washington, DC in early March, will welcome more than 15,000 participants from all 50 states and all over the world. Guests and speakers at the conference have historically included world leaders, among them heads of state. More information about AIPAC’s annual policy conference can be found here: http://www.policyconference.org.

The role will offer full-time work hours and a firm weekly pay rate that will provide dependable income similar to a salary. The organization is actively seeking candidates for this position currently and would like to have it filled by October 1, 2019. They expect that work will continue through at least the end of March 2020.

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Speakers Bureau Assistant will provide critical logistical support in managing internal client relationships and speaker’s experiences in the lead-up, during and following the 2020 AIPAC Policy Conference.

JOB DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Follow up with event speakers who have not responded to invitations, and keep the Speakers Bureau team informed regarding the status of outstanding invitations.

2. Respond promptly to speakers’ inquiries and track speaker requests.

3. Manage confirmed speakers’ registrations and guest requests, coordinate travel arrangements with AIPAC’s travel agency, and assist with hotel arrangements.

4. Maintain, in real time, accurate speaker records in our internal database.

5. Work with AIPAC’s internal clients, including responding to inquiries, track and follow up on client requests.

6. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS:

1. Previous experience in client-facing or customer service roles, both individually and as part of a team.

2. Perform calmly and efficiently in high-pressure, fast-paced situations, including delegating responsibilities, multi-tasking, and making thoughtful decisions in a high-stakes environment.

3. Must have strong attention to detail and be able to manage time wisely.

4. Ability to think strategically and solve problems creatively and independently as they emerge.

5. Full competency in Microsoft Office, specifically Excel, and able to learn other databases and applications.

6. Exercise considerable judgment and discretion in establishing and maintaining strong working relationships with colleagues and partners inside and outside the organization.

7. Bachelor’s degree preferred or commensurate experience.

HOURS / LOCATION:

We are seeking well qualified individuals who are interested in the following work situation:

(1) a temporary role with full-time hours through the end of March 2020;

(2) with services to be performed at the employer’s offices in Washington, DC;

(3) very close to a Metrorail and Metrobus-accessible location;

(4) starting as soon as possible.

As noted elsewhere in this job description, this role will feel like a full-time position for the duration of the assignment. All work will be done at the employer’s workplace, which is in a contemporary, privately owned office building a short distance from Union Station. Candidates must be interested in working roughly 40-hours/week — typical full-time hours. Individuals who can only work part-time or who are interested in working from home should not apply. The workplace is easily accessible via car, Metrorail and Metrobus and there are many parking garage and metered on-street parking options.

RATE:

We are suggesting a broad weekly pay rate range of between $850 and $1100. These weekly rates, when annualized, are the basis for salaries ranging from $42,500K to $55,000K. Alternatively, when considered on an hourly basis, the weekly rates are equivalent to $21.25/hour to $27.50/hour.

It is unlikely (but not impossible) that AIPAC will pay early career applicants near the top of the stated salary range. Alternatively, highly skilled professionals whose resumes indicate substantial, relevant experience can expect that AIPAC will understand the value proposition they offer at the top of the pay rate range.

The actual weekly rate offered will be commensurate with your experience and will largely be based on the following factors: credentials as detailed in your resume, your interview experiences with AIPAC, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

RATE TERMS:

The payment terms for this engagement are structured differently than most temporary assignments. Instead of being paid only for the hours you work (which is the staffing industry norm), you will be paid a weekly rate that will not differ from week to week. The rate will be based on the assumption that you are working 40 hours each week, but it will not be reduced if the employer’s office is closed or if you take scheduled and approved time off. The engagement also offers a limited overtime differential. Overtime will be calculated under a federally mandated formula. An AIPAC administrator will be glad to provide a clear, detailed verbal overview of this payment methodology and documentation regarding the overtime policy to the most well qualified applicants.

APPLICATION:

Please submit the items outlined below to alopez(at)aipac(dot)org.

1) An up-to-date and complete resume that includes:

—(a) at least two different ways to contact you;

—(b) current address OR town of residence OR Zip Code;

—(c) a complete rundown of your professional employment and academic history.

2) A cover letter that communicates the following:

—(a) the soonest date on which you can start working in a temporary position;

—(b) you understand that you are applying for a temporary position;

—(c) the hourly rate and/or pre-tax weekly income you are seeking;

—(d) commentary regarding your highly relevant experience that is aligned with the position requirements.

Only candidates currently residing within a commutable distance of Washington, DC should apply. Applicants not currently living in Washington, DC, Maryland or Virginia, or who apply without the items indicated in the paragraph above should not expect to receive a response. Brainstorm Creative Resources and AIPAC are EEO employers.