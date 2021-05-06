Social Media Outreach

VoteEngine is the non-partisan website where legislative advisers can inform voters on bills coming up in Congress. Advisers can use recommendations to rally voters and let Congress know what is important to their constituents.

The VoteEngine team is seeking a politically astute individual for outreach to potential advisors and organizations. The ideal candidate will have:

– Experience on Capitol Hill

– Solid writing skills

– Organization skills

– The ability to work independently

– The ability to respect and engage individuals from all political perspectives

– Understanding of social media promotion

The job consists of working in conjunction with the business development team to identify potential advisers, and then encourage them to join the site and support their efforts to post recommendations and gather support. You will also support site promotion through social media.

This contract (1099) position is part time, with flexible hours. The work is 100% remote. No travel required. Send resume and cover letter to craig@voteengine.com.