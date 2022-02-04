Social Media Associate

Communications & Digital Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

We are searching for a creative, proactive, and detail-oriented Social Media Associate. The Social Media Associate is a member of the Communications and Digital Team and serves as the primary developer of social media content. This person oversees all Fair Fight Action social platforms and supports all relevant Department projects and initiatives. This position requires innovation, organization, initiative, and a passion for connecting with and engaging voters. This role reports to the Communications Manager.

This is a TEMPORARY position for the election cycle with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

As a Social Media Associate, you will:

Collaborate with Communications Manager to develop innovative, high-impact social media strategies and campaigns around Fair Fight Action’s litigation, electoral, and advocacy work, in addition to our ongoing voter education and engagement efforts;

Support the development, implementation, and management of Fair Fight Action’s social media editorial calendar to help drive our message and priorities;

Develop compelling copy and creative content for Fair Fight Action social media accounts and use in internal and external materials and communications;

Monitor social media performance and track analytics to inform social strategy and optimize content engagement and reach;

Identify news, trends, other opportunities to engage with or amplify partners; Assist in monitoring and responding to social comments and messages.

Who You Are

We’re seeking a skilled writer with social media expertise, including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, that can handle a high volume of work and has a passion for developing creative and compelling content that galvanizes people to take action. They should have experience speaking to young audiences (18-24) and communities of color. Proficiency in Spanish is not required, but a plus.

Our ideal candidate may also have experience with social media marketing platforms (Falcon, Hootsuite, etc.) Basic knowledge of Adobe Suite, G-Suite, WordPress, HTML, graphic design and/or video editing, a plus.

Our ideal candidate will also identify with the following:

Writing and content development

A fast writer with excellent proofreading skills and a knack for creating engaging content.

Familiar with message development and the ability to learn and embody the voice of an organization or individual.

Detailed-oriented, and fast-paced

The ideal candidate will be comfortable working in a rapid response environment under tight deadlines with shifting priorities.

Extremely organized, with the ability to support big-picture campaign planning while also maintaining an eye toward detail.

Creativity and initiative

A creative, out-of-the-box thinker who enjoys brainstorming new ideas and tactics for engaging young audiences and audiences of color.

An ambitious self-starter who is eager to bring new ideas to the table

Commitment to racial justice and equity

The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. They bring a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work.

They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, remote position within the Continental U.S. Employment end date is January 31, 2023.

The person will need to be available during regular EST working hours, with the expectation of occasional weekend and/or evening work when the organization is responding to major breaking news and the election cycle.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $60,000-$65,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted to fairfight.com/careers: February 4, 2022

