POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Senior Policy Analyst will provide data-driven expertise in policy analysis and strategy specifically to support our value center work. Central to this role, this person will conduct research and analysis to develop policy recommendations related to health care payment and delivery system reform and lead project work at the state and federal level. In collaboration with other internal staff and external partners, develop policy recommendations in the health care and payment delivery system reform arena to bring about change and inform the development of strategies to advance and implement policy recommendations.

Main responsibilities include:

• Develop a high level of expertise in Families USA’s health policy areas of focus and projects, specifically in the area of health care financing, health care value and payment delivery system reform.

• Work closely with the Director of Health Care Innovation and the senior leadership team in setting organizational policy goals and direction, developing policy recommendations, and identifying strategies and tactics to advance policy priorities.

• Lead and manage projects related to health care value and other state and federal health policy issues.

• Review and analyze, data, policy literature, laws and regulations to inform organizational policy recommendations and identify opportunities for affecting policy change.

• Prepare high-quality memoranda, regulatory comments, issue briefs, fact sheets, and blogs for a variety of audiences.

• Review draft deliverables from colleagues and junior staff to ensure high quality work products as they move through the organization’s review process.

• Contribute to strategic thinking around the organizational policy agenda and establish thought leadership in the health policy field.

• Track policy updates and help keep organization abreast of changes in policy.

• Collaborate regularly with the Strategic Partnerships team and with state, national and industry-level advocates surrounding policy initiatives, policy developments and providing technical assistance.

• Represent Families USA at external meetings, policy advisory panels, coalitions, working groups and at conferences, as requested.

• Contribute to the policy workshop agenda for the annual Health Action Conference.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Master’s degree preferred in health or public policy or a JD or equally relevant experience in a senior level policy position. Minimum of 4-6 years of experience with expertise in health care financing, health care payment and delivery system reform. A passion for social justice and Families USA’s mission.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $85K – $95K.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career site, www.familiesusa.org and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Cover letter and resume will also be used as writing samples. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.