Senior Policy Analyst-State Fiscal Policy

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a high-caliber strategic policy organization that informs and shapes public policies to reduce poverty, promote equity, and build opportunity, seeks a senior policy analyst for its State Fiscal Project.

States and localities collect more than one-third of all taxes in the United States and spend half of all

domestic public-sector dollars. While core state investments that produce better outcomes for children and families — and strengthen the economy in the long run — are currently threatened by state budget shortfalls and federal policy decisions, this is also a moment in which states can step forward as beacons of sensible, forward-looking policy.

In this high-stakes environment, the State Priorities Partnership (SPP) — the network of independent state policy organizations founded and coordinated by CBPP — is advancing racial, social, and economic justice, which are among the foundations of a stronger future.

The analyst will conduct timely and thorough analyses of state tax and budget issues, often using an equity and anti-poverty lens; write policy papers; provide technical assistance to state-level policymakers around the country; and provide training and strategic advice to state-level nonprofit organizations. Work products will include short written analyses, longer reports, testimony to state legislatures, interaction with the news media, and public presentations. The analyst’s initial focus will likely be on analyzing in various ways the impact on state economies and on equity of raising adequate state revenue and investing wisely in people and infrastructure. In addition, the analyst may provide substantial and sustained analytic support to a small cohort of SPP groups, as part of a broader effort to expand the capacity and reach of these groups.

Qualifications:

• At least seven years of experience working on tax, budget, and/or economic issues at the state or federal level as legislative staff, executive-branch staff, and/or independent researcher or advocate. Graduate degree in a relevant field may substitute for two years’ experience.

• Demonstrated skill/experience in developing state-level strategies to improve public policies.

• Excellent communications skills, including strong writing and interpersonal skills;

• Strong quantitative and analytic skills, including a facility with spreadsheets and a penchant for accuracy;

• Demonstrated skill/experience in analyzing complex fiscal policy issues, explaining those issues (both in writing and orally) to broader audiences, and explaining the impact of those issues on families and children.

• Demonstrated skill/experience engaging effectively with staff at partner organizations, ideally including mentoring analysts with less experience.

• Demonstrated commitment to reducing poverty and other social and economic inequities.

• Graduate degree in relevant field (public policy, public health, economics, sociology) preferred.

Click on this link to apply:

https://www.cbpp.org/careers/senior-policy-analyst-state-fiscal-policy

Some travel is required. Salary: Commensurate with experience, excellent benefits including health insurance, life and long-term disability insurance, retirement, flexible spending accounts, and generous vacation, sick leave, and holiday schedules.

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values and welcomes diversity in the workplace and strongly encourages all qualified persons to apply regardless of any protected status under federal or local law including Minorities/Women/Disabilities/Veterans.