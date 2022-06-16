POSITION LOCATION: Washington D.C. with Hybrid Work Schedule, Requiring 3-Days of In-Office Presence

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

We are looking for a Senior Policy Analyst will provide data-driven expertise in policy analysis and strategy to support health priority issues, including Medicaid and health care coverage, prescription drugs, health equity, and payment and delivery reform. This person will conduct quantitative and qualitative data collection, research and analysis to develop policy recommendations on a range of health policy issues. Lead project work at the state and federal level. In collaboration with other internal staff and external partners, develop policy recommendations and inform the development of strategies to advance and implement policy recommendations.

Main responsibilities include:

• Develop a high level of expertise in Families USA’s health policy areas of focus and projects, including coverage, health equity, prescription drugs, and payment and delivery system reform.

• Work closely with the senior leadership team in setting organizational policy goals and direction, developing policy recommendations, and identifying strategies and tactics to advance policy priorities.

• Lead and manage projects related to state and federal health policy issues. Review and analyze, data, policy literature, laws and regulations to inform organizational advocacy and identify opportunities for affecting policy change.

• Provide quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis.

• Prepare high-quality memoranda, regulatory comments, issue briefs, fact sheets, and blogs for a variety of audiences.

• Contribute to strategic thinking around the organizational policy agenda and establish thought leadership in the health policy field.

• Track policy updates and help keep organization abreast of changes in policy.

• Collaborate regularly with the Strategic Partnerships team and with state, national and industry-level advocates surrounding policy initiatives, policy developments and providing technical assistance.

• Represent Families USA at external meetings, policy advisory panels, coalitions, working groups and at conferences, as requested.

• Contribute to the policy workshop agenda for the annual Health Action Conference.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Master’s degree preferred in health or public policy or a JD or equally relevant experience in a senior level policy position. Minimum of 6 years of experience in public health, health economics or related field. Strong background in data analysis preferred. A passion for social justice and Families USA’s mission.

Applicant should possess the specific knowledge, skills and abilities outlined below:

• Strong knowledge and understanding of U.S. health care policies.

• Knowledge of using data and evidence to advocate for policy change, conduct policy analyses.

• Thorough knowledge and understanding of the legislative and regulatory processes, federal health care programs and strategies for advocating for policy solutions in those forums, both at the state and federal levels.

• Exceptional research, writing, and analytical skills with the ability to analyze and synthesize laws, regulations and legislation.

• Strong Microsoft Excel skills and experience with complex methodology and advanced data collection methods and tools.

• Exceptional project management, organizational and leadership skills to ensure successful project execution.

• Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including ability to be agile and work under pressure and meet deadlines.

• Excellent communications skills to smooth working relationships internally and foster trust and dependability with partners.

• A highly motivated team player who contributes to an atmosphere in which people collaborate enthusiastically and effectively to produce results.

• Ability to prepare high quality regulatory comments, reports, issues briefs, fact sheets, etc.

• Demonstrated ability to complete succinct policy briefs as well as more in-depth reports.

• Ability to lead and execute highly impactful projects, including the utilization of project management software.

• Ability to identify obstacles and address problems cooperatively and in a timely manner.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We provide an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, hybrid work schedule: 3 days in office/2 optional WFH days, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b) retirement matching plan, 3+ weeks’ vacation, ten (10) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs. Salary will be commensurate with experience, our salary range for this role is $85K – $95K.

FAMILIES USA’S CORE VALUES

We are committed to providing the best possible climate for maximum development and achievement for all employees. In order to maintain an atmosphere where goals can be accomplished, we attempt to provide a comfortable and progressive workplace. Our practice is to treat each employee as an individual. We seek to develop an inclusive culture of teamwork which is reflected in our core values:

RESPECT – We value and support each other in ways that bring our best work forward.

EQUITY – We embrace our differences knowing they allow us to accomplish our most effective work.

COLLABORATION – We optimize our collective resources, skills and experiences to carry out our mission and maximize our impact.

EXCELLENCE – We strive to do our best work to increase our organizational impact and improve the lives of the people we serve through our mission.

ACCOUNTABILITY – We embrace practices that build trust, reduce individual and collective stress, and enable us to work more effectively and efficiently.

TRANSPARENCY – We communicate clearly and proactively to gain insight into our priorities, make informed decisions, and encourage camaraderie.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage all qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s Career Site (www.familiesusa.org) and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Families USA is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity. We do not discriminate against employees or applicants for employment without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, disability, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, results of genetic testing, or service in the military.