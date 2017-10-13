SENIOR MANAGER, WOMEN DELIVER 2019 CONFERENCE- Women Deliver, New York

Location: New York City

Posted: October 2017

Priority Deadline: November 1, 2017 (applications will then be reviewed on a rolling basis)

Women Deliver is a leading global advocacy organization. We build capacity, forge partnerships, create networks, develop messages and catalyze actions that spark political commitment and investment in the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women throughout the world. We bring together diverse voices and interests to share solutions and drive progress particularly in gender equality and maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights.

SUMMARY OF THE POSITION:

The Senior Manager for the Women Deliver 2019 Conference will play a leading project manager role in convening diverse communities in an innovative and inspiring space for dialogue, evidence and solution sharing, accountability, and action in order to ignite collaboration and a bolder movement toward gender equality and improved health and wellbeing of girls and women. The Senior Manager will oversee the activities leading up to, during, and after the conference in Vancouver, Canada, 3-6 June 2019, on and off site.

The Senior Manager will demonstrate both exceptional project management skills, and the vision to motivate a team of experts to see the various elements of a three-day event as a cumulative whole with the potential to profoundly affect the global agenda and drive progress for girls and women. The Senior Manager must have the ability to challenge the “way we have always done it” as well as to learn from the lessons of the four previous Women Deliver Conferences, and brand.

The Senior Manager, Conference will serve in this capacity from Jan 2018 – September 2019. The Senior Manager will coordinate several consultants, part-time staff and full-time staff including leads for Plenary Sessions, Concurrent Sessions, Virtual Conference, Sponsorship & Protocol and will be supported by an on-staff Senior Associate and work in partnership with the Event Director.

This is an opportunity to guide and inspire a dynamic group of consultants and staff to integrate the latest technologies with world class content to make the world’s largest conference on gender equality a global game changer.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Serve as project manager and point person for the Women Deliver 2019 Conference.

Create and foster a vision of the conference that connect the parts of the conference to ensure team members understand their role and their contribution to the whole conference.

Identify potential and/or planned areas of synergy or overlap within the conference program elements to achieve complementarity and consistency, rather than duplication, across program elements.

Manage up and across functional teams to achieve conference goals and objectives.

Manage consultant relationships and manage Women Deliver staff supporting plenary and concurrent programs.

Establish and manage process and milestone timelines.

Regularly communicate deadlines and interdependency to ensure established milestones are met and opportunities for innovation are seized.

Work closely with:

Event Director, who is in charge of the logistics of the venue and vendor contracts related to the conference center, hotels, registration and travel.

Finance Team and Event Director to track and manage conference budget.

Communications Team to develop integrated branding, collateral, templates, and plan for participant experience across program elements- including conference app and the innovative Virtual Conference.

Advocacy Team and digital consultant to implement an advocacy boot-camp and viewing meetings across the globe.

Protocol consultant to develop and approve plan for handling conference VIPs.

Keep apprised of:

Sponsorship and development activities to support the conference and provide support as needed.

Communications Advisory Committee activities.

Oversee and facilitate planning meetings of the high-level external conference advisory committee.

Assist in the convening of high level meetings with donors in support of this work – including materials and recommendations.

Serve as the liaison for host country activities with Canadian organizations.

Support the Advocacy Team in the convenings of the Ministers Forum and Private Sector Forum.

Support Youth Team in the youth pre-conference.

Troubleshoot and resolve any problems and maintain team spirit despite tight deadlines.

Develop report findings and recommendations including contributing directly to report writing, publishing and outreach.

Contribute to Women Deliver’s organization-wide strategic planning efforts.

Carries out other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, EDUCATION, AND KNOWLEDGE:

BA/BS required; Master’s highly preferred.

8-10 years of work experience, ideally with emphasis in global development in a project management, event management or high-level stakeholder role.

Strong organization and project management skills with the ability to manage and prioritize multiple tasks and work independently while meeting tight deadlines.

Demonstrated budget management and financial skills.

Ability to apply strategic and creative thinking, while being persistent, motivated, proactive, energetic, and detail-oriented.

Superb English language writing and editing skills; professional communication and presentation skills required.

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to diplomatically handle sensitive situations with diverse audiences, consultants, and organizations to ensure productive partnerships.

Ability to design and implement creative, analytical approaches to improve programs and projects, and to be flexible to change should these approaches need course correcting.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel, and adept in creating professional PowerPoint presentation.

Experience using project management online tools.

French language skills preferred.

Ability to travel as needed to/from conference host location.

Must be able eligible to work in the United States, without sponsorship.

To apply please send a cover letter, CV, and salary requirements to: careers@womendeliver.org