The Senior Manager, Public Sector Councils, is responsible for helping to define and execute the national strategy for CompTIA’s Public Sector Councils including the State, Local Government & Education (SLED) Council and the Human Services IT Advisory Group (HSITAG). This individual will be a part of CompTIA’s Industry Relations Group.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead member meetings and events in conjunction with the Public Sector Councils team.

Represent the Councils by attending and speaking at industry events, conferences and advocating for the group in front of key state legislative officials and/or program leads.

Manage daily workflow of Council activities to ensure they are tracking to priorities, initiatives, and the overall mission.

Drive member engagement by facilitating committee/task force and Executive Council meetings.

Collaborate with CompTIA’s State Government Affairs team to provide expertise on procurement issues while communicating key state legislative matters affecting the Councils.

Collaborate with Member Relations team to drive strategic growth in the Councils.

Leverage internal CompTIA resources in research, events, education, etc. to maximize benefit to the Councils.

Drive projects and event management for the Public Sector Councils

Required Experience

Minimum 3-5 years executing thought leadership/awareness and executive engagement programs in the public sector or technology markets.

Understanding of key procurement, policy and legislative issues facing the IT Industry.

Strong leadership, planning, execution and people-management skills.

Strong ability to establish credibility and trust with members and key stakeholders.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including ability to present and lead meetings with senior-level industry executives.

Excellent project management and execution skills.

Highly self-motivated with entrepreneurial spirit.

Proven ability to manage and prioritize competing interests; excel in a fast-paced environment.

Prefer candidate to reside in either Washington, D.C., or Chicago.

Up to 25% travel required

Job Location

Washington, District of Columbia, United States

Please apply at https://www.comptia.org/about-us/careers/career-opportunities