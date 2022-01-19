Senior Manager

Political Team

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Senior Manager, Political is a core member of the Political team, and will be responsible for strategic direction of the Fair Fight Electoral Program. The Senior Manager, Political will be responsible for engaging with community leaders, elected officials to help win elections all around Georgia. This role will also serve as a key representative for the Political Director and the department at meetings and functions, both internal and external to ensure that we are successful in our Electoral goals.

This is a TEMPORARY position for the election cycle, located in Georgia, with an end date of January 31, 2023.

What You’ll Do

Cultivate relationships with community leaders, supporters, key stakeholders and progressive coalitions in targeted locations

Collaborate with non-Federal Democratic officials and candidates on community events and activities

Manage the Fair Fight Endorsement and contribution process.

Create and facilitate the Fair Fight Electoral training program.

Work with the Campaigns & Data team to determine electoral targets

Manage the Fair Fight Action Electoral POD/Campaign

Recruit candidates for elected office in the 2022 elections.

Participate in daily and weekly check-in calls

Produce daily reports with quantitative and qualitative feedback

Who You Are

The ideal candidate for this role will have at least two cycles of political campaign experience and at least one year of management experience. The ideal candidate will also have experience using VoteBuilder, NGP, MiniVAN and/or Organizer.

Our ideal candidate will also identify as:

Detailed-oriented, fact-centered, and fast-paced. The ideal candidate will have the ability to work quickly, under pressure, and with strong attention to fact-based detail, including some weekend and evening hours as necessary.

Strategically-minded, in the weeds, thinker. You bring strong skills and instincts to the table and are curious by default. You can spot trends that allow for the development of innovative narratives.

Self-starter, organized, and high-capacity. The ideal candidate has a proven ability to manage a high volume of work without dropping balls and missing deadlines. They have a demonstrated ability to meet and exceed ambitious goals.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Connected to Georgia politics, especially outside of Metro Atlanta and having an understanding of Georgia’s diverse electorate.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, temporary, position located in Georgia and will require some travel within Georgia for candidate support. Access to a car is required. Employment end date is January 31, 2023.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a cell phone reimbursement plan and more.

Salary: $76,000-$89,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted: January 19, 2022

