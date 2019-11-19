Senior Manager, Government Relations

AcademyHealth, the professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers, policymakers, and health care practitioners and stakeholders, seeks a senior manager of government relations. This individual will work closely with, and report to, the vice president of strategic communications.

The senior manager is responsible for proposing and implementing AcademyHealth’s legislative, policy and regulatory strategy in support of the continued production and use of robust, rigorous and timely health services and policy research to improve health and health care. The senior manager will oversee the day-to-day management and administration of AcademyHealth’s advocacy and government relations functions, including management of the organization’s external lobbying consultant(s).

Responsibilities:

• Keep informed of federal and legislative proposals and newly enacted legislation of interest to AcademyHealth and its members; and prepare analysis and summaries.

• Work with appropriate Federal agencies and related Institutes (e.g., NIH, AHRQ, VA, etc.) to: identify emerging programs of interest; inform and influence the development of regulations for new and old programs; and monitor the development and implementation of new federal programs.

• Collaborate with AcademyHealth leadership to recommend legislative priorities to the Committee on Advocacy and Public Policy, for approval by the AcademyHealth Board of Directors; and implement advocacy strategies to achieve objectives, within limits prescribed by law for 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

• Build and maintain relationships with key congressional staff, agency officials and others to keep them knowledgeable about issues of concern to AcademyHealth and the field of health services research.

• Create and maintain an effective advocacy system of AcademyHealth members at the grassroots and grass top level, whose participation in the legislative process helps to achieve the organizations legislative objectives and influence the formulation of relevant science policy.

• Lead the Friends of AHRQ Coalition, identify opportunities for promoting shared legislative or regulatory objectives through additional coalitions with other associations and university government affairs representatives; represent AcademyHealth in coalition meetings and advisory boards, as needed.

• Work with the Vice President, Strategic Communications to develop and manage an operating budget that supports advocacy initiatives.

• In coordination with the Vice President, Strategic Communications, member volunteers and other experts, oversee and direct: preparation of statements and testimonies on pending legislation and, as appropriate, provides background material for use by Members of Congress, Congressional committees, and their staff; preparation of responses to the federal government on proposed rules and regulations; and preparation of a bi-monthly enews article (Read on Washington) summarizing legislative and regulatory developments in Washington.

• Supervise the work of the contract lobbyist and/or lobbying team.

• Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree in public policy, communications or related field; advanced degree in public policy or scientific discipline preferred.

• Minimum five years of professional experience in a public policy environment, familiarity with health data policy is desirable.

• Government Affairs/lobbying background, budget and appropriations expertise preferred.

• A registered federal lobbyist or desire and capability to register.

• Ability to read and analyze laws.

• Ability to communicate the organization’s message through written and oral communications.

• Must have strong interpersonal, analytical and legislative/statutory research skills.

• Excellent organizational skills and program management skills, including a demonstrated ability to efficiently plan, organize, and manage projects with limited direct supervision.

• Mature, detail-oriented, able to work well under tight deadlines, and work independently, collaboratively, and with a team.

• Exceptional judgment and ability to function and multi-task under pressure a must.

• Skilled at establishing and cultivating strong, long-term relationships.

• Excellent customer and client service skills, ability to work with diverse individuals and groups.

• Resourcefulness in solving problems.

• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and needs of the organization.

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).

Applications:

Qualified applicants should send cover letter, resume, writing sample and three references (with phone numbers and emails) to Human Resources, AcademyHealth, 1666 K Street NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20006. Fax: 202-292-6800. Email: jobs@academyhealth.org. Please be sure to reference the position for which you are applying. For more information, please go to www.academyhealth.org.