Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

The Senior Manager, Development is a key member of the Development Team and serves as a primary liaison between Fair Fight Action and current and prospective major donors. The Senior Manager, Development is responsible for overseeing a prospective donor fundraising strategy and stewardship program. They are also responsible for the digital fundraising program, including fundraising emails and online ads. This position requires creativity, intentionality, thoughtfulness, and exceptional writing and project management skills.

The ideal candidate for this role will have a proven track record of securing mid-level gifts from prospective donors, superior relationship building skills, organizational skills, and leadership qualities.

What You’ll Do

Oversee an annual fundraising program and stewardship plan

Research, draft persuasive outreach, and conduct engagement with major donors

Manage timelines and deliverables as well as monthly/quarterly/annual goals and progress to those goals

Assist the Development Director with the creation, and departmental approval, of donor pitches, emails, presentations, and memos

Manage the digital fundraising program, including fundraising emails, online ads, and acquisition

Collaborate with Development team members in goal strategy to execute fundraising programs

Assist the Development Director with department special projects and initiatives

Who You Are

Our ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in fundraising in Georgia or on a national level, with some experience working on a political campaign or at a political organization. Experience in digital fundraising, NGP and managing direct reports is a plus.

Our ideal candidate will have:

Demonstrated ability to connect with people and steward donations.

Demonstrated competence in fundraising and communications with communities of color. Experience in the South, a plus.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to adapt communication style to specific audiences; can communicate effortlessly with internal and external stakeholders.

Analytical and persuasive writing skills, including ability to convey complex information in a clear manner to a diverse audience.

Self-motivated with the ability to manage multiple tasks under minimal supervision; proactive and efficient in execution and follow-up.

Strong administrative and project management skills with the ability to set priorities and manage multiple tasks in an effective and efficient manner.

Ability to work under pressure and respond to deadlines without sacrificing quality.

Passion for and knowledge of voting rights and the national political landscape.

Commitment to racial justice and equity. Understand how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color, new Americans, and disabled Americans. They bring a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization and out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This is a full-time, permanent, remote position within the Continental U.S. Due to the pandemic, all work is currently virtual. However, travel to Atlanta may be expected up to 10% of the time when travel is allowed by the organization.

We offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off, a national health insurance plan, a mental health and wellness program, a 401K retirement plan with employer contribution and match, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid family leave and more.

Salary: $76,000-$89,000/year based upon experience.

To Apply: Please submit an updated cover letter and resume.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. U.S. work authorization is required. Fair Fight Action is an equal opportunity employer.

Original date posted to fairfight.com/careers: February 4, 2022

