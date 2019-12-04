Senior Legislative Specialist

Create Food Policy that will Transform the World

The Good Food Institute (GFI) is at the forefront of the movement to use food technology and markets to solve some of the world’s biggest problems, from climate change and global hunger to antibiotic resistance and the exploitation of billions of animals annually.

How You Will Make a Difference

In this role, you will have the opportunity to secure essential research funding and level the playing field for plant-based and cultivated meat in Washington by working closely with GFI staff and other nonprofit organizations on GFI’s legislative priorities. The Senior Legislative Specialist will be responsible for:

-Meeting regularly with congressional staff on funding priorities and USDA and FDA policy and collaborating with other GFI staff to showcase their expertise via Hill visits and congressional briefings.

-Drafting legislation and writing letters, comments, policy briefs, and fact sheets to support GFI’s policy priorities.

-Cultivating relationships with other nonprofit organizations, including those focused on environmental, global hunger, public health, free speech, and food safety issues, to build alliances and support for public research funding and commonsense policies that maximize consumer choice.

-Promptly and accurately recording all time and money spent lobbying.

-Performing other duties as assigned.

Who We’re Looking For

The Senior Legislative Specialist must have:

-A minimum of three years’ lobbying experience.

-The ability to communicate effectively with both Republican and Democratic members of Congress and their staff.

-Demonstrated ability to communicate complex information clearly in writing and in oral presentations to a range of audiences.

-A strong work ethic and self-motivation, including the desire to spend a significant amount of time on Capitol Hill.

-A solutions-oriented mindset.

-A high degree of organization and efficiency.

-The ability to work well independently and under pressure, manage multiple projects simultaneously, and meet deadlines.

-The ability to work creatively and effectively as a member of a team.

-Strong support for GFI’s philosophy and mission.

The ideal candidate would also have:

-A J.D. or master’s degree in policy or political science.

-An understanding of the federal budget and appropriations process.

-Experience building coalitions and developing consensus among partners with different but complementary objectives.

-Experience on a campaign, as a legislative staffer, or in the federal government.

-Demonstrated interest in public health, environmentalism, animal protection, or hunger relief.

-The ability to contribute to the diversity of ideas and backgrounds on the Policy team.

We want the best people and we don’t want biases holding us back. We strongly encourage people of every color, orientation, age, gender, origin, and ability to apply. Because we value a diverse workplace, we prioritize an inclusive climate absent of discrimination and harassment during the application process and after you join the team.

The Fine Print

-Terms of employment: Full-time, exempt

-Reports to: Jessica Almy, Director of Policy

-Location: Farragut Square, Washington, D.C.

-Benefits: Flexible work hours, full medical coverage, optional dental and vision packages, a 401(k) retirement plan with employer match, flexible holiday and vacation plans, opportunity for advancement, respectful managers, and supportive colleagues.

-This is a U.S.-based position: We are only able to consider applicants who are United States citizens or who already possess a United States Worker Visa.

-Salary: $63,000-$70,000

Application Deadline: December 8, 2019