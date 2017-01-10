This position is based in Washington, D.C. There is no option to telecommute.

The Senior Legislative Program Manager (Joint) is responsible for assisting in and directing the activities of the Legislative Department in the absence of the Director to include: strategy development; lobbying; coalition building and outreach; assistance to stakeholders in a broad range of policy and program areas; policy analysis and implementation; and consultation and advice to the Legislative Director for various program, department and administrative issues. Primarily responsible for issue areas (joint) including; domestic operations, personnel, medical and benefits.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the status, knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

• Legislative experience required

• National Guard service preferred

• A strong, comprehensive knowledge of NGAUS, the National Guard Bureau and the individual 54 National Guard States, Territories and the District

• Creative, energetic, and self-motivated

• Ability to multi-task, be organized and flexible, and prioritize responsibilities

• Superior interpersonal and communication skills (oral and written)

• Business Acumen, strategic planning, and resource management skills

• Event Planning

• Ability to work as a team member