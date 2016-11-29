SEIU

Job Title: Senior Legislative Manager (Budget Appropriations) Grade: D

Location: Washington, DC

Purpose:

This position is responsible for working with other managers to plan, develop all aspects of legislative activity including, but not limited to: selected research, analytical writing, policy development support, public speaking, member education, training, lobbying, and strategic analysis. Responsible for analyzing legislative and regulatory trends and providing Local leaders and national officers with technical support and a national perspective that advances the SEIU’s goals.

Primary Responsibilities:

Any one position may not include all of the specific duties and responsibilities listed. Examples provide a general summary of the work required and should not be treated as a total and complete list of expected duties to be performed by employees in the classification.

• Conduct research, policy analysis and legislative development related to federal implementation of various policy-related issues.

• Serve as lead staff for the Legislative Department on projects requiring a high degree of independent political judgment.

• Manage long-range projects requiring ongoing leadership with other Legislative Department staff, including others in managerial positions

• Collaborate with Government Affairs on lobbying and federal legislative priority-setting on policy-related issues and their implementation.

• Support Develop and implement capacity-building initiatives for Locals, including developing, implementing necessary issue-based programs.

• Seek out and develop allies in support of our SEIU goals related to various policy-driven issues.

• Advise SEIU officers and Division Directors various policy-related issues and the implementation those policy issues, including impact of federal policies on those issues.

• Represent SEIU in public forums.

• Develops issue strategy and materials for lobbying activity–fact sheets, legislative reports, target lists, action alerts; letters to elected officials to advocate for SEIU’s core legislative priorities, political, campaign, and growth objectives. Incumbent sends such necessary materials to Legislators, Locals and others to accomplish these tasks.

• Coordinates with Communications Team on best messaging and hill communication strategy.

• Conducts research necessary to ensure that accurate posting of relevant voting records of elected officials and assists in defining the International Union’s issues of concern.

• Represents the International on designated issues on Capitol Hill, at professional, industry and outside organizational meetings, briefings, hearings and conferences.

• Develops and participates in legislative coalitions with other unions and organizations as deemed appropriate.

• Initiates, develops, responds to, prioritizes and completes requests from the SEIU State Council and SEIU Local union staffs for assistance on federal legislative action based on the International Union’s Issue Priorities.

• Coordinates necessary meetings with internal and external contacts necessary to develop legislative campaigns and provides consultation and training information and materials to facilitate grassroots lobbying activities as assigned.

• Monitors federal legislative developments on matters as assigned; keeps divisions, locals and leaders apprised of key legislative developments and informs stakeholders of legislative matters of interest.

• Leads in furthering the Union’s objectives.

• Researches and distributes information on federal legislation.

• Conducts analyzes and provides data summaries to SEIU leadership on existing legislation.

• Monitors and analyzes federal and regulatory activity.

• Prepares testimony and comments.

• Acts as liaison between Local unions and government agencies.

• Designs, edits and prepares detailed legislative reports, updates and materials as assigned.

• Trains and engages SEIU staff and members; researches current issues and prepares instructional reports and materials; speaks and instructs at conferences, educational workshops and other meetings on industry and union issues.

• Identifies opportunities for maximum advocacy (e.g. legislative calendars, grass roots).

• Represents SEIU in public forums and field hearings, to serve as an advocate for SEIU (in terms of grassroots lobbying), and to carry out legislative goals of the department.

• Serves as a liaison as necessary with outside organizations representing the International.

• Develops and recommends strategies that maximize political leverage to support organizing campaigns deemed to be of highest priority within the International Union.

• Performs other duties as required to support the department and its mission.

Contacts

Include SEIU and affiliate staff, congressional staff, other unions and experts on legislative issues.

Direction and Decision Making

This position reports to the Legislative Director as well as working independently.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelors degree in Public Policy or related field (Politics, History, Economics) and five (5) to seven (7) years of experience in direct lobbying of elected officials or government agencies and drafting legislation or seven (7) to nine (9) years experience as a legislative assistant for an elected official or regulatory agency; and working in issues campaigns, political action and election campaigns at a senior level, policy analysis, community advocacy or drafting of legislation or regulations in relevant issues areas and labor or economic issues.

Or, a combination of education and experience that would provide for the following knowledge, skills and abilities:

• Thorough knowledge of direct lobbying of elected officials or government agencies and drafting legislation

• Thorough knowledge of working in issues campaigns, political action and election campaigns at a senior level, policy analysis, community advocacy or drafting of legislation or regulations in relevant issues areas.

• Thorough knowledge of the office workings of a legislative office for an elected official or regulatory agency.

• Thorough knowledge of information systems for lobbying activity.

• Knowledge of unions and their issues.

• Knowledge of training and educational methods.

• Ability to manage staff and multiple priority projects.

• Ability to conduct formal research, analyze data and make sound, logical conclusions.

• Ability to use personal computer, including spreadsheets, databases and on-line research services.

• Ability to work with people from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

• Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing; ability to make formal presentations and write advocacy papers.

• Ability to handle multiple projects and meet established timelines.

• Skill in the use of personal computers for purposes of financial and data analysis.

• Skill in the use of spreadsheets, database management systems, presentation software and on-line information sources.

• Ability to build good working relationships with members of Congress and their staff that assists with moving the goals of SEIU forward.

• Ability to work effectively with elected leaders and staff in complex and sometime political situations.

• Ability to conduct training sessions.

• Skill in the use of personal computers, including the use of MSOffice Suite and information systems for lobbying activity.

Physical Requirements

Work is generally performed in an office setting. Long and extended hours and travel required.

Application Requirements:

A cover letter is required for all applications. Your cover letter should explain your reason for wanting to work for SEIU, an example of how you demonstrated success in a similar position and a description of how this position fits into your long-term career plan.

Benefits:

SEIU staff enjoy top notch benefits including comprehensive health benefits, major medical, dental and vision for employee and eligible dependents, domestic partner benefits, competitive salaries, generous holiday and vacation policies, and both a pension plan and a 401(K) Plan.

SEIU is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/y85gr6qg36