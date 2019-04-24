BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SUMMARY

The Senior Legislative Analyst is part of UnidosUS’s Policy Analysis Center. The Senior Legislative Analyst is responsible for leading and developing political strategies to advance UnidosUS’s goals. The Senior Legislative Analyst will also be responsible for improving UnidosUS’s visibility on Capitol Hill by working with a diverse group of experts, researchers, and key policymakers at the federal, state, and local levels. The primary area of focus will be the elevation and advancement of legislation that results in positive outcomes on behalf of the Latino community.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and oversee strategies to advance and implement legislative and administrative advocacy campaigns.

• Identify opportunities for new legislative and issue advocacy campaigns.

• Develop major written products including strategic long-term legislative agendas, strategic memos, and legislative briefs.

• Draft major legislative proposals and campaign plans.

• Increase UnidosUS’s profile within coalition, administrative, and legislative decision-making bodies.

• Represent UnidosUS viewpoints at major legislative events, including congressional and administrative hearings, symposiums, conferences, and high-profile activities.

• Engagement with media, targeting outlets with lenses that are focused upon political or legislative developments (i.e. Roll Call, Politico, etc.).

• Advise UnidosUS President and CEO and Leadership team on legislative issues.

• In consultation with UnidosUS leadership and department directors, works to identify Capitol Award recipients and secure congressional participants.

• File UnidosUS’s quarterly Lobbying Disclosure and bi-yearly Lobbying Contributions Reports.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree required. Master’s, in public policy or related area, or law degree preferred.

• At least five years of experience engaging in federal legislative and administrative advocacy required; 3-5 years Capitol Hill or related experience preferred.

• Demonstrated success in crafting and implementing national campaign strategies.

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills that can promote discussions persuasive enough to move legislative activity in the direction of UnidosUS’s positions.

• Substantial knowledge of the legislative process and familiarity with administrative procedures.

• Knowledge of Latino economic, consumer finance, education, or health policy, and demonstrated commitment to the Latino community.

• Familiarity with the U.S. Hispanic community, Hispanic nonprofit organizations, and the Hispanic market and consumer a plus.

• Commitment to excellence and high standards.

• Ability to work independently and as a member of various teams and committees.

• Acute attention to detail.

• Bilingual (English/Spanish) a plus.

Please include “Senior Legislative Analyst” in the subject line of your email.

SEND COVER LETTER, WRITING SAMPLE AND RÉSUMÉ TO:

UnidosUS

Raul Yzaguirre Building

Attn: Darcy Eischens

1126 16th Street NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036

hrmail@unidosus.org

No phone calls please!

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, marital status, religion, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, personal appearance, family responsibilities, political affiliation, or enrollment in a college, university, technical school, or adult education.