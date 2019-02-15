Senior Health Policy Analyst, Health Policy Project

BACKGROUND

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SUMMARY

UnidosUS is seeking a Senior Policy Analyst for its Health Policy Project in Washington, DC. This position is housed in the Office of Policy and Advocacy and reports to the Director of Health Policy. The Senior Policy Analyst will help develop and drive a policy agenda that increases opportunities for Latino children and their families to be healthy and thrive, providing highly skilled analysis of health policy trends in support of UnidosUS’s goals.

This position is responsible for identifying promising ideas, particularly in the areas of health coverage access, affordability, and quality. They will work with colleagues to plan and conduct rapid-response and long-term analyses of data, programs, and emerging issues. The Senior Policy Analyst will also write policy papers, issue briefs, and congressional testimony in a variety of lengths and formats for diverse audiences. This position is also responsible for convening an effective network of civil rights organizations, community leaders, researchers, and policymakers to effectively frame a federal health policy agenda that invests in the future and targets policy solutions to the most vulnerable in our society. Success in this role also requires the Senior Policy Analyst to collaborate with colleagues in multiple internal disciplines, including Communications, Civic Engagement, Legislative Affairs, and the Policy Analysis Center.

UnidosUS offers a collaborative, team-based environment that fosters a culture of ideas and debate. We approach our work from multiple perspectives and methods, understanding both the specific issues and the larger interrelated systems. The Senior Policy Analyst will work closely with colleagues in UnidosUS policy, communications, and programs teams to draw the linkages between immigration policy and other issue areas impacting Latinos, such as health care, education, and economic empowerment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Develop and execute a project plan and agenda for evaluating and analyzing relevant health policies that affect the Latino community.

• Analyze emerging public policy issues and trends and produce UnidosUS policy publications including issue briefs, white papers, conference papers, presentations, and testimony, using primary and secondary research sources.

• Serve as UnidosUS’s institutional expert on select health policy issues, with a focus on policy solutions related to health coverage and care that improve the well-being of Latinos and immigrant communities.

• Represent UnidosUS in high-visibility forums, including meetings with congressional staff, policymakers, issue experts and stakeholders, national conferences, and the media.

• Lead and participate in coalitions of experts and advocates on select health policy issues.

• Provide strategic recommendations, as appropriate, to UnidosUS leadership, including the organization’s Cabinet and the President and CEO.

QUALIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university required; graduate degree preferred

• Minimum of five years of policy experience required

• In-depth knowledge of policy analysis, with a demonstrated ability to analyze and develop new policy ideas, is required.

• Extensive and strong writing ability, including developing and writing articles, studies, reports, or other publicly available documents is required.

• Knowledge of health policy issues, including those related to health coverage and care, preferred.

• Experience communicating policy ideas in public settings such as coalition meetings, congressional briefings, major conferences, and with the media.

• Outstanding project management skills suited to a dynamic work environment with multiple ongoing responsibilities, tight deadlines, and expectations for high-quality work.

• Displayed commitment to social justice and UnidosUS’s mission.

• Bilingual ability (English and Spanish) a plus.

• Flexibility for occasional travel.

Please note: Only those applicants who submit a cover letter and writing sample along with a résumé will be considered for this opportunity. Please include “Senior Policy Analyst, Health Policy Project” in the subject line of any email submissions.

SEND COVER LETTER, WRITING SAMPLE, AND RÉSUMÉ TO:

UnidosUS

Raul Yzaguirre Building

Attn: Darcy Eischens

1126 16th Street, NW, Suite 600

Washington, DC 20036-4845

Fax: (202) 776-1794

hrmail@unidosus.org

No phone calls please.