Children’s Law Center fights so every District child can grow up with a loving family, good health and a quality education. Judges, pediatricians and families turn to us to be the voice for children who are abused or neglected, who aren’t learning in school, or who have health problems that can’t be solved by medicine alone. With 100 staff and hundreds of pro bono lawyers, we reach 1 out of every 9 children in DC’s poorest neighborhoods – more than 5,000 children and families each year. And, we multiply this impact by advocating for city-wide solutions that benefit all children. Learn more at childrenslawcenter.org.

Responsibilities

The Senior External Relations Manager will develop and maintain Children’s Law Center’s positive image in the public. The Senior External Relations Manager is responsible for leading a variety of communications activities, with a focus on building engagement with CLC via the media, our website, email list, social media channels and advocacy campaigns. This position will report to the Director of Communications and lead the day-to-day operations of the organization’s media outreach, social media, website and emails.

The Senior External Relations Manager’s duties include, but are not limited to:

• Manage and implement day-to-day operations of the organization external relations.

• Gain and maintain a solid understanding of CLC’s brand and use our key core values as your north star throughout your work.

• Act as our resident news guru. The Manager will develop, implement, and evaluate communication and media strategies including brand/mission promotion, message development, policymaker advocacy, and media outreach.

• Ensure growth for CLC’s social media channels by creating an innovative strategy to update, enhance and continually improve our current properties.

• Create, manage and maintain a team dashboard of analytics to ensure CLC’s reach in both media and social media is as impactful as possible.

• Use metrics and reporting to measure success, and adjusts as necessary, guide tactics and future campaigns, making meaning out of data.

• Develop and implement creative ways of keeping CLC and our issues in the news.

• Create and implement comprehensive communications campaigns to support CLC’s advocacy work.

• Actively coordinate, participate and/or represent CLC in various external coalitions.

• Deliver communications counsel to internal directors on both short and long term challenges and opportunities.

• Create and maintain positive relationships with key members of the media, being extremely responsive to incoming media requests. Craft, message and deliver media pitches and manage targeted outreach lists.

• Draft press releases, statements, emails, social media posts and additional public-facing messages.

• Create, manage and maintain editorial calendars and media lists.

• Use data to drive best practices, sparking a constant state of learning for the team.

• Other duties as assigned.

Requirements and Qualifications

• A love of the news and current events, with an insatiable thirst for local news and a keen eye for taking breaking news and making it relevant to organizational issues.

• Flexible self-starter with the ability to multitask, positively respond to incoming requests and prioritize own workload.

• Demonstrated experience in a communication-focused role such as media relations or public relations, executing communication or campaign strategies.

• The ability to quickly respond to media inquiries in a shifting political environment.

• Highly goal-oriented, enthusiastically motivated by both team and individual goals.

• A love of local DC politics and the ability to align policy issues with news stories.

• Strong news- and policy-focused writing skills for both print and electronic media.

• Knowledge of web-based technology and demonstrated use of social media networks. This includes tools for media tracking, research, analysis, and targeted communications.

• Ability to thrive, keep your cool and maintain a sense of humor in a deadline-oriented environment.

• Strong storytelling and writing skills for both print and electronic media, with an ear to cultural competency and a deep seeded respect for sensitive situations and subjects.

• Knowledge of media production, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods. This includes alternative ways to inform via written, verbal, and visual media.

• Superior communication and presentation skills and a positive, can-do attitude.

• Appropriate judgment, particularly in narrow time frames, and the ability to exercise independent judgement, take independent action and also work as part of a team.

• Ability to communicate effectively with internal stakeholder teams and efficiently manage and problem solve any challenges that arise.

• Preferred working knowledge of DC local politics and/or issues facing children in poverty such as healthcare, education, social services, mental health and more.

Position is open until filled.

No telephone calls please. Send resume, cover letter, three references, and two writing samples via mail, fax, or email to:

Katie Test Davis

Children’s Law Center

501 3rd Street, NW · 8th Floor

Washington, DC 20001

202.467.4949 (fax)

jobs@childrenslawcenter.org