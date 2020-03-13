WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

The Senior Director of Federal Relations develops, oversees, and implements the organization’s legislative and regulatory strategy by engaging federal policymakers, officials in the Administration, and members of Congress and their staff. This position is responsible for managing, maintaining, and forging new relationships with national partners and other key health care stakeholders who are integral to our work to achieve policy change at the administrative, federal, and state levels. As a contributing member of the senior leadership team – work collaboratively with the team to help develop, oversee and execute on the overall success of the organization as well as oversee multiple projects and project teams.

Our ideal candidate will:

• Envision, develop, design, and implement Congressional and Federal Administrative strategy to effectively accomplish organization goals.

• Develop and enhance alliances with key Congressional members, Administration officials and their staff on legislative activity that present opportunities and challenges to Families USA’s project areas and priorities and anticipate Congressional and Administration needs.

• Analyze proposed legislation, legislative actions, and Administrative actions and determine the potential impact on the organization’s key priority areas.

• Identify and keep up to date on key current national legislative and administrative activities and economic, political, and social trends that affect the organization and develop organization positions and talking points to support those positions.

• Represent the organization at meetings and coalition roundtables, including meeting with Members of Congress and Congressional staff, Administration staff, and other key health policy leaders and stakeholders.

• Prepare the Executive Director, the Senior Leadership Team and other organizational leaders for meetings with members of Congress, Congressional staff, and senior-level staff in the Administration.

• Collaborate with the Communications team to respond to timely developments on the legislative and administrative fronts, and on media opportunities.

• Act as a spokesperson on Legislative and Administrative issues when necessary to help build Families USA’s vision and impact.

• Oversee and steward multiple project teams, including: envisioning highly impactful projects; developing project plans, key milestones and deliverables; adapting such plans, and assisting project teams to troubleshoot.

• Work in partnership with the senior leadership team to cultivate funder relationships to increase Families USA’s major goals and initiatives and ensure department’s long-term direction and accomplishments aligns well with organization-wide strategy.

• Provide leadership and direction to department staff, including: establish priorities, coach and mentor, motivate, empower, evaluate and identify opportunities for professional development and growth.

• Work to build a winning team that collaborates well with other teams within the organization.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

A true passion for our organization’s work! Graduate degree preferred in Government, Public Policy, Public Administration, or a related discipline. More than 10 years of working experience is required in both the federal legislative and administrative rulemaking processes and have political savvy. Prior senior experience working as a Congressional staffer and/or in the federal Administration strongly preferred. This is one of the most senior level positions at Families USA.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We offer an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b), 3+ weeks’ vacation, nine (9) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, onsite fitness center, and many more exciting benefit programs.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s website and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and desired salary. Cover letter and resume will also be used as writing samples. Direct hire only – no recruiters. EEO.