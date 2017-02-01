Established in 1988 as the OMG Center for Collaborative Learning, Equal Measure has evolved into a growing professional services consulting firm providing evaluation and philanthropic services to a wide range of clients, including private and community foundations, national and regional nonprofits, and government organizations. Equal Measure helps its clients achieve maximum reach and impact by combining insights from mixed-method, interdisciplinary approaches, grounded in the practicalities and reality of social change. Through its work, Equal Measure engages as thought partners to its clients, working together to solve today’s most pressing and wide-ranging social challenges from educational and health disparities to systemic barriers to opportunity. Embarking on a new phase of strategic development and growth, Equal Measure is continuing to expand its talented team and seeking a new Senior Director of Evaluation.

Reporting to the President, the Senior Director of Evaluation will serve as a thought leader in the sector; provide strategic leadership over evaluation portfolios and projects; contribute to strategy and agenda-setting with the project leadership team; become an effective steward of relationships with clients and partners; support the development and growth of the organization; and provide organizational leadership to support and build the capacity of the Equal Measure team.

The successful candidate will be a senior manager with at least 12-15 years of experience in mixed-methods evaluation and have content expertise in youth or community development, education reform, asset building, organizational development, community health initiatives and/or health and human services systems. S/he will have a track record of success in research and evaluation, as well as established national networks and thought leadership recognition. S/he will have experience coaching and leading teams, preferably in a professional services environment. Finally, s/he will be deeply committed to Equal Measure’s core values and principles, including commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

This search is being conducted with assistance from Allison Kupfer Poteet, Cara Pearsall, and Callie Carroll of Nonprofit Professionals Advisory Group.

A complete position description and application instructions can be found at:

http://www.nonprofitprofessionals.com/job/em-srdoe