Senior Director, Health Equity

WHO WE ARE

Since 1981, Families USA Foundation has been a leading national voice for health care consumers. Through our long-standing relationships of consumer leaders, advocates, and partner organizations across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, we have remained steadfast in our mission – Dedicated to the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare and improved health for all. We advance our mission through public policy analysis, advocacy, and collaboration with partners to promote a patient-and community-centered health system.

YOUR ROLE

Families USA is looking for a Senior Director of Health Equity to drive strategic leadership and direction for the organization on the development and execution of Families USA’s core health equity work. Central responsibilities for this job will focus on strategic vision, project oversight and implementation, coalition leadership and partnership development, engagement in high-visibility activities, and development of outputs that advance the achievement of health equity, including the elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities. As a member of Families USA’s Senior Leadership Team, this person will work collaboratively with peers and executive leadership to develop and advance targeted health equity-focused advocacy strategies aimed at influencing policy. The Senior Director of Health Equity will be able to generate, organize and operationalize strategy recommendations and develop impactful projects that reach a broad variety of audiences. A major focus area includes the intersection of health system transformation and health equity. This person also will serve as a spokesperson for the organization and a subject matter expert around health equity issues.

Main job responsibilities:

• In collaboration with the Senior Leadership Team, develop and drive strategic priorities that support Families USA’s health equity goals, ensuring that eliminating racial, ethnic, and other disparities are matrixed into Families USA’s three other core focus areas: Health Care Value, Coverage, and Consumer Engagement.

• Lead health equity-focused projects, campaigns, and coalitions for impact, including managing multiple cross-departmental teams for specific projects and initiatives.

• Advise, collaborate, and coordinate with the organization’s Health Policy team to ensure Families USA’s products incorporate a health equity lens and find opportunities to elevate and operationalize the health equity objective as part of their work.

• In conjunction with the Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, grow, maintain, and seek out new relationships with national, state level, and in some cases, local groups (including government entities) and coalitions that advocate for health equity. Identify and implement opportunities for collaboration.

• Build power by leading the Health Equity and Value Task Force, directing consensus-driven coalition work that partners can use to activate their networks and advance equity at the federal and state levels.

• Develop specific content related to health equity including, issue briefs, columns and articles for media, fact sheets, presentations, new media, etc.

• Oversee the development of matrices to measure the progress and transformative success of Families USA’s health equity goals.

• Provide strategic guidance to national and state community leaders, advocates, and policy makers on health equity policy and advocacy.

• In collaboration with the Communications team, ensure that all public messaging reflect an inclusive vision and authentically elevates diverse voices and perspectives. In collaboration with the Federal Affairs team, work with policymakers to advance our healthy equity agenda through strategic input, technical assistance, and providing oral and written testimony on health equity issues before Congress and the Administration.

• Envision, develop, and implement health equity-focused programming for Families USA’s annual Health Action Conference and advise other staff on how to include diverse voices and matrix health equity in their programming.

• In collaboration with the Fundraising team, foster relationships with funders on a broad range of health equity issues and develop new prospects for funding sources.

• Oversee and steward multiple project teams, including envisioning highly impactful projects; developing project plans, key milestones, and deliverables; adapting such plans, and assisting project teams to troubleshoot.

• Provide leadership and direction to department staff, including establish priorities, coach and mentor, motivate, empower, evaluate, and identify opportunities for professional development and growth.

YOUR EXPERIENCE

This is one of the most senior-level positions at Families USA. Graduate degree preferred in public health, public administration or public policy, or another area related to the development, advocacy for, adoption and implementation of public policy and the promotion of social change. Candidate should have a minimum of ten (10) years of experience leading, fostering and advocating for improved outcomes related to health care, minority health, health disparities, and health equity. Experience and/or academic background preferred in issues of racial justice, reproductive justice, structural inequities, social determinants of health, health care transformation, and intersectionality. Expert knowledge and understanding of health equity issues and trends, including as they relate to health care transformation. Thorough knowledge and understanding of the legislative and regulatory processes, federal health care programs and strategies for advocating for policy solutions in those forums, both at the state and federal levels. Demonstrated ability to have collegial relations – engage and work with a diverse group of stakeholders and build consensus. Capacity to handle multiple competing priorities – including ability to be agile and work under pressure and meet deadlines. A passion for social justice and for the mission of Families USA.

OUR WORKPLACE

We offer a dynamic, empowering, and collaborative work environment that allows staff to reach their full potential. We offer an extremely attractive total compensation package, including competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, disability and life, 403(b), 3+ weeks’ vacation, nine (9) Federal holidays and our offices are closed between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day and many more exciting benefit programs.

HOW TO APPLY

We encourage qualified candidates to apply online at Families USA’s careers website and include in your application: your cover letter, resume and writing sample. Cover letter and resume will also be used as writing samples.