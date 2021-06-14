We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. The Senior Digital Organizer reports to the Deputy Director for Digital and Social – Politics and will serve as a partner to the HRC’s state directors in bringing digital resources to our electoral and legislative organizing, and will work cross-departmentally with teams across HRC. At the start of 2022, HRC will also be hiring staff onto a new digital organizing team; the Senior Digital Organizer will help to plan for this staff expansion and provide expertise to the team. HRC is operating remotely; however this position will ultimately be based in Washington, D.C.

Position Responsibilities:

-Help to refine and implement our digital organizing strategy to strengthen HRC’s electoral and legislative advocacy

-Use digital tools to recruit new supporters, move them up a ladder of volunteer engagement, and deepen their relationship with HRC

-Seek out and create new spaces for HRC to engage in and build community online, from subreddits to Facebook Groups to online forums

-Help HRC’s audience of supporters share their stories through videos, images, blogs, partnerships with publishers and influencers, etc.

-Draft and help execute state-based and electorally focused content, such as blogs, emails, petitions, campaign scripts, social media tool kits and posts for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

-Participate in rapid response strategy and execution, identifying digital opportunities to engage supporters

-Engage with our design, video, and SMS/email teams to create and deploy content

-Train and support staff and highly engaged volunteers on digital organizing and digital advocacy, assisting in the expansion of digital and distributed organizing at HRC

-Regularly report on performance across digital channels and tools, and recommend future strategy

-Stay on the pulse of industry technology and tools keeping HRC cutting edge in our ability to organize and mobilize

-Other duties as assigned

Position Qualifications:

-Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

-At least 4 years of digital organizing experience, with experience on a recent political campaign or in an advocacy organization preferred

-A skilled writer and creative, empathetic thinker who can take complicated issues and translate them into plain language suited for communicating online

-Ability to identify strategic opportunities for HRC and partner organizations to engage online to advance LGBTQ equality, and have a sense for when those opportunities could be enhanced with offline and direct action

-Strong interpersonal and communication skills, especially in seeking collaboration and finding consensus among diverse stakeholders

-Experience and proficiency using digital tools. While we don’t expect an expert on all of these, we are looking for staff who have engaged with tools like VAN, ThruText, Hustle, Impactive, Team, Mobilize, content management systems, etc. Specific tools you will engage with at HRC include, but are not limited to:

VAN

Hustle

Mobilize

Phone2Action

Community Hub (an HRC-specific system)

Social media platforms

-Self-starter able to pitch, strategize, project manage and execute integrated campaigns across teams

-Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment

-Interest and alignment with HRC’s values, and with the broader fight for LGBTQ equality

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

No phone calls or emails, please. Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are unable to respond to queries about application status.