Organization Overview

For fifty years, NARAL Pro-Choice America has led the fight for reproductive freedom for everyone, including the right to access abortion. Powered by more than 2.5 million members from all 50 states and a network of state affiliates, NARAL Pro-Choice America represents the more than seven in 10 Americans who believe every person should have the freedom to make the best decision for themselves about if, when and how to raise a family. This means we’re on the front lines in the fight to expand access to abortion, make contraception more affordable, prohibit discrimination against pregnant women, and ensure all parents have access to paid leave. In recognition of our work defending the constitutional right to abortion, Fortune Magazine rated NARAL as “one of the top 10 advocacy groups in America.”

At NARAL, we don’t operate or litigate; we organize and mobilize. Working together, we push our friends to be bolder, lift up the champions fighting with us on the front line for true reproductive freedom, and we shine a spotlight of accountability on bad actors that work to impose their ideological agenda on others

Position Overview

The Senior Counsel, State Legislative Affairs will identify state-level opportunities for legislative and policy gains; defend against anti-choice legislation and executive action; build relationships with state legislators, staff, local and state-level coalitions; and maximize NARAL’s presence in key states across the country.

The Senior Counsel will work with the GR Director and NARAL’s Political, Campaigns, and Communications departments to build state power to advance NARAL’s legislative, policy, and political agenda. The Senior Counsel will mange the State Legislative Affairs Counsel.

Location: Washington, DC (with travel)

Reports to: Government Relations Director

This Position is: Level V, Union, Exempt

Salary Range: $68,000 – $82,000

Responsibilities

• Identify and advocate for unique opportunities within the state legislative landscape to build NARAL’s power.

• Work with GR Director, Political, and Campaigns team colleagues to craft, and lead implementation of, legislative strategy to advance NARAL’s policy goals in target states.

• Influence state-level policy by understanding the legislative and political landscape, leveraging existing power dynamics within a state capitol, and helping to elevate pro-choice champions.

• Assist pro-choice legislators and caucuses with amendment and bill strategy to advance policy agenda and build political power.

• Advise NARAL chapters and affiliates on legislative and policy analysis and strategy.

• Work cross-departmentally to conceive of and help execute state-level advocacy campaigns. Help identify levers of power within specific state capitols, and assist lobbying or advocacy efforts in-state — often with state coalition partners.

• Monitor reproductive freedom policy issues in select states and perform necessary policy analysis.

• Lead development of NARAL’s state policy publication.

• Manage the State Legislative Affairs Counsel.

• Write, edit, and update policy memos, fact sheets, preparatory materials for legislative hearings, and other policy and advocacy documents.

• Occasional travel to work with partner organizations, allies and coalitions.

Qualifications

• Four-year degree plus 6 years’ work experience. Juris Doctor degree required. An advanced degree may be substituted for up to two years of experience.

• Substantial work experience in a state capitol, and/or familiarity with the state legislative process, and staff/member expectations.

• Substantial policy and/or direct lobbying experience at the state and/or national level on reproductive freedom or related issue.

• Substantial research and/or policy analysis experience.

• Deep attention to detail and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Very strong interest and proven experience with identifying advocacy and/or legislative opportunities and moving them toward a successful outcome.

• Strong leadership skills and ability to manage complex, time-sensitive, detail-oriented projects and lead teams successfully.

• Knowledge of reproductive freedom issues strongly preferred.

• Staff management experience preferred.

• Knowledge of diverse groups, working with a multicultural workforce and sensitivity to and appreciation of cultural differences is required.

• Commitment to NARAL’s mission and goals.

Application Process

NARAL Pro-Choice America does not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, marital status, veteran status, or political affiliation. Candidates from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

To apply for this position submit a cover letter and resume to govrelationsjobs@prochoiceamerica.org with the subject line Senior Counsel, State Legislative Affairs. The cover letter should be concise and compelling, and outline the specific ways in which you would be a good fit for this position. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis.