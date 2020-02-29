Senior Communications Associate, Conference

Women Deliver is a leading global advocate that champions gender equality and the health and rights of girls and women. Our advocacy drives investment – political and financial – in the lives of girls and women worldwide. We harness evidence and unite diverse voices to spark commitment to gender equality. And we get results. Anchored in sexual and reproductive health, we advocate for the rights of girls and women across every aspect of their lives. We know that investing in girls and women will deliver progress for all.

Summary of the Position:

The Senior Communications Associate plays a significant role in designing and implementing Women Deliver’s strategic communications for conferences in alignment with the overall communications strategy of Women Deliver. This role reports to the Senior Manager, Communications and dotted lines to the incoming Director, Conference.

Accountabilities:

• Works in close coordination with the Communications and Conference Teams, contributes to and implements the conference communication plan.

• Manages RFP process and serves as point person for outside Communications/PR Agency.

• Manages Communications Advisory Group with agendas, note taking, and follow-up.

• Manages relationships with other communications leads as it relates to the conference, including taking exploratory meetings, discussing joint products and initiatives, etc.

• Supports Plenary Focal Point with speaker promotion and speaker/moderator prep packets.

• Supports Satellite Event Consultant to amplify key partner events.

• Supports External Relations team to manage all conference sponsorship communications deliverables (i.e. logo usage, website content, onsite branding, co-created materials).

• Supports Press Officer and outside Communications Agency in the selection, coordination, and onsite support of scholarship journalists at the conference.

• Supports Press Officer and outside Communications Agency with press conference strategy and onsite execution.

• Supports Press Officer and outside Communications Agency with media credentialing and media matching strategy (conference content to appropriate outlet).

• Oversees logistics related to WDLive, including design of physical broadcast studio, determining staff/equipment needs, coordinating and packaging video content, coordinating livestream, speaker prep, and onsite management.

• Oversees strategy related to WDLive, including programming, speaker selection and coordination, scripting, and marketing.

• Oversees recruitment and relationship management of media partners for the conference.

• Oversees the research, vetting, selection, pricing, design, and ordering of conference merchandise and SWAG.

• Assists with project management of mobile app, including UX/UI direction, feature development, content upload, testing, and roll-out.

• Works collaboratively with the full communications team to ensure integration of communications priorities in the conference and vice versa.

• Organizes and attends meetings, briefings, conferences, and other events, as requested.

• Supports the process of environmental design onsite, including rentals of furniture and special equipment (i.e. VR Goggles, special lighting, etc).

• Supervises interns and consultants, as needed.

• Contributes to Women Deliver’s organization-wide communications planning efforts, specifically on conference-related opportunities.

• Carries out other duties as assigned.

Experience, Qualifications, and Education:

• BA/BS required in related field such as communications, journalism, marketing, international affairs, public health, human rights, or gender studies; Master’s degree preferred.

• Minimum of 4-6 years of media/communications experience in an NGO, UN agency, a communications agency, a media outlet, or corporation.

• Expertise in and passion for gender equality, maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights issues, with an emphasis on girls and women.

• Experience with developing plans and executing on a large-scale event or project.

• Proven ability to work effectively with communications consultants and vendors on creative outputs and budget management across multiple platforms.

• Superior oral and written communication skills.

• Strong project coordination skills.

• Ability to effectively work in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines.

• Strong attention to detail and a commitment to consistently delivering top-quality work.

• Excellent interpersonal skills, flexibility, and resourcefulness in solving problems.

• Must be able to travel internationally to the conference location for site visits and conference (1 week of remote travel/work 1-4 times a year).

• Spanish language proficiency highly preferred.

• Must be eligible work in the United States without sponsorship.