Senior Campaign Manager, Macro Grid Initiative

ACORE seeks a Senior Campaign Manager to support the Macro Grid Initiative (MGI), a national campaign to accelerate public and policymaker support for an expanded and upgraded transmission network to reduce carbon emissions and enable high renewable energy penetration. The ideal candidate will have subject matter knowledge on electric transmission and renewable energy issues; at least five years of advocacy campaign, political campaign, and/or communications experience; and a demonstrated track record overseeing and successfully executing multi-faceted projects on tight deadlines.

This position is based in Washington, D.C. ACORE has a hybrid work environment that allows team members a combination of in-office work and telework. ACORE believes in a healthy work environment and has a COVID vaccination policy in place. All employees must be fully vaccinated and receive a booster shot to work in our offices.

Key Job Duties

• Assist in the development and execution of communications strategies to amplify the need for expanded transmission to deliver a low-cost clean energy grid, including, but not limited to: (1) engaging current and future MGI Vision Statement supporters through a speakers bureau or other means; (2) pitching earned media; (3) growing MGI’s social media channels; and (4) disseminating new MGI reports and analyses

• Assist with production of high-quality written materials, including talking points, fact sheets, presentations, public statements, briefings, and opinion columns in coordination with both internal and external experts

• Assist with disseminating materials to regional clean energy organizations

• Assist with the tracking of key grant deliverables, outreach to current and potential MGI supporters, ally groups, and other data necessary to effectively manage meetings and communicate to internal and external audiences

• Assist in growing support among federal policymakers and energy policy stakeholders for a nationally connected transmission grid

• Assist in expanding the national coalition of groups supporting the Macro Grid Vision Statement

• Collaborate with ACORE programs, communications, membership, sponsorship and other internal teams in support of ACORE’s mission and organizational objectives

• Prepare content for the ACORE website, annual report, newsletters, existing and potential funders, and other external publications in coordination with the communications team

• Stay abreast of renewable energy and transmission trends

Required Skills/Knowledge

• Five to seven years advocacy, communications, political campaign, or organizing experience

• Subject matter knowledge on transmission and renewable energy integration

• Demonstrated track record successfully executing multi-faceted projects on tight timelines

• Excellent written and interpersonal communication skills

• Highly organized, strong attention to detail

• Experience working with diverse stakeholders and partners

• Collaborative and collegial work style befitting a small office

• Proficiency with the MS Office Suite required; experience with campaign or project management tools preferred

• Bachelor’s degree required, postgraduate degree a plus

How to Apply

Please submit a cover letter, highlighting your specific qualifications for the position and a personal resume. Interviews will be promptly scheduled with candidates that best fit the requirements enumerated above.

Benefits

• Quality Medical, Dental, Vision Insurance, fully covered by the employer

• 401(k), with a 5% employer contribution each pay period

• Life, AD&D, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability

• Hybrid work schedule

• Generous PTO & Sick Leave Policy

• Parental Leave for all parents to bond when new children enter a family

Compensation

The annual salary range for this position is $110,000 – $125,000

Non-Discrimination

ACORE is committed to workplace diversity and inclusion. We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate in hiring or employment on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, marital status, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local law.

About ACORE

Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is a 501(c)(3) national

nonprofit organization that unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. ACORE is the focal point for collaborative advocacy across the renewable energy sector, supported by hundreds of members spanning renewable energy technologies and constituencies, including developers, manufacturers, financial institutions, major corporate renewable energy buyers, grid technology providers, utilities, professional service firms, colleges and universities and allied nonprofit groups. ACORE accomplishes much of its work by convening leaders across key constituencies, facilitating partnerships, educating federal and state legislators and agency officials on important policies, publishing research and analysis on pressing issues, and undertaking strategic outreach on the policies and financial structures essential to renewable energy growth. Additional information is available at: www.acore.org.