We strongly encourage people of color, transgender and non-binary people to apply. HRC is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes everyone, including non-LGBTQ people, to join our team.

Position Summary:

The Senior Campaign Finance Manager will be a key team member of the organization’s fundraising team working to raise support for HRC endorsed candidates and other high-dollar fundraising efforts, through the election season. This position will work with stakeholders in various departments within the organization, and with key members/volunteers across the country to raise campaign funds to support high priority races. The Senior Campaign Finance Manager must manage internal information in a highly professional manner, help frame issues and candidates for various audiences, and work with other staff on priorities. This position is a temporary, full-time position ending approximately November 30, 2018. Possible extension depending on funding.

Position Responsibilities:

Develop relationships with key members, HRC board members, including the Political Committee, donors and volunteer community to foster contributions for key campaigns and HRC endorsed candidates.

Develop prospect lists and solicitation strategies to raise significant funds for HRC’s endorsed candidate fundraising efforts, and campaign-related fundraising needs.

Work closely with the Development department & Policy and Political Affairs department to ensure that campaign solicitations are coordinated in an appropriate manner.

Work with members to assist in the planning of events, including concept, solicitations, on-site logistics, follow-up and acknowledgements.

Provide assistance with direct asks for campaign funds from key members/volunteers.

Work with key campaign staff to assist with fundraising from the HRC membership.

Prepare regular reports of income for HRC staff and board leadership.

Work with online team to schedule and execute fundraising emails and other digital promotion for HRC candidates and events.

Create a program to recognize donors to key campaigns, or those who have raised donations from other members to facilitate a longer-term program of candidate giving.

Analyze HRC membership for potential donors.

Travel as needed to HRC-sponsored events.

Work closely with the office of the general counsel to ensure compliance with all federal election laws.

Seek new opportunities and responsibilities as they arise.

Assist the major donor team with cultivation and stewardship of key donors interested in supporting HRC’s core work.

Develop fundraising plan around HRC’s voter mobilization campaign.

Other duties as assigned.

Position Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field or equivalent in work experience plus 3-5 years of related professional work experience.

Proven track record of campaign fundraising successes a plus.

General knowledge of federal election law.

Superior interpersonal skills including the ability to work well with different personalities and balance sometimes competing internal and external constituencies.

This position involves travel 20% of the time.

Strong interest in and knowledge of the rapidly changing LGBTQ equality movement.

All positions at the Human Rights Campaign may require travel on a regular basis or periodically. Where the need arises for business travel, appropriate compensation as outlined by the Fair Labor Standards Act will apply.

No phone calls, please. Due to the volume of applications we receive, we are unable to respond to queries about application status.

To apply, please visit: www.hrc.org/careers