SENIOR ASSOCIATE

The Senior Associate (SA) is an intelligent, passionate and experienced communications professional with expertise in public health or medical issues and a sophisticated understanding of communications and public affairs. The SA is a capable project manager who handles a wide range of assignments, projects and client matters with a high degree of independence. The SA is expected to have a keen understanding of the health and medical landscape and experience working on relevant client issues such as infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, immunization, oncology, maternal and child health and water and sanitation.

The SA serves in a general project manager role with intense focus on daily account deliverables and managing and mentoring the junior members of the client team. The SA is responsible for behind-the-scenes account management and for the production and presentation of a range of communication materials including press releases, talking points, key message documents, strategy memos and presentations.

The SA also engages in agency-wide initiatives, including hiring and assisting in strategy development involving new projects or issue areas.

The SA reports to a Vice President or Director and assists senior staff in the management and development of junior staff.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Account & General Support

Develops and manages client projects including strategies, implementation plans, evaluation mechanisms, staffing, budgets and timelines

Partners with Director or VP to drive development of creative concepts

Develops a range of client materials, including memos, press releases, talking points, and backgrounders that require minimal edits; writes, edits and directs the production of brochures, presentations, reports and collateral materials

Develops effective digital and social media strategies for clients

Oversees media monitoring strategies and analysis of coverage for patterns and trends

Anticipates and provides valued input and assistance in developing solutions to client needs and problems

People Development & Initiative

Manages and mentors the team’s Associates and Junior Associates

Participates in hiring, assessment and career development opportunities

Identifies professional development opportunities for team members and conducts staff reviews for direct reports

Delegates effectively and routinely seeks and shares information with colleagues

Uses talents of colleagues in problem solving and assists peers whenever possible

Continually seeks new ways to learn and improve and routinely contributes in team, staff and client meetings

Proactively works with managers to identify and address training, leadership and personal career development needs

Financial & Administrative

Develops accurate project budgets and monitors effectively

Oversees the development and distribution of invoices and activity reports

Follows up with clients on financial and other administrative issues

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

4-6 years of experience in a PR, health advocacy or communications setting with experience in healthcare, public health and/or pharmaceutical communications

Excellent research, writing and editing skills

Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker

Strong attention to detail

Initiative and ability to proactively manage projects with minimal supervision

Understanding of the health and medical landscape and communications practices

Project and budget management experience

Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work effectively within time constraints

Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor

Experience with digital and social media strategy

ONCOLOGY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED

PATIENT ADVOCACY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED

This is a full time position

TO APPLY: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK105