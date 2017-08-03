SENIOR ASSOCIATE
The Senior Associate (SA) is an intelligent, passionate and experienced communications professional with expertise in public health or medical issues and a sophisticated understanding of communications and public affairs. The SA is a capable project manager who handles a wide range of assignments, projects and client matters with a high degree of independence. The SA is expected to have a keen understanding of the health and medical landscape and experience working on relevant client issues such as infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, immunization, oncology, maternal and child health and water and sanitation.
The SA serves in a general project manager role with intense focus on daily account deliverables and managing and mentoring the junior members of the client team. The SA is responsible for behind-the-scenes account management and for the production and presentation of a range of communication materials including press releases, talking points, key message documents, strategy memos and presentations.
The SA also engages in agency-wide initiatives, including hiring and assisting in strategy development involving new projects or issue areas.
The SA reports to a Vice President or Director and assists senior staff in the management and development of junior staff.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Account & General Support
Develops and manages client projects including strategies, implementation plans, evaluation mechanisms, staffing, budgets and timelines
Partners with Director or VP to drive development of creative concepts
Develops a range of client materials, including memos, press releases, talking points, and backgrounders that require minimal edits; writes, edits and directs the production of brochures, presentations, reports and collateral materials
Develops effective digital and social media strategies for clients
Oversees media monitoring strategies and analysis of coverage for patterns and trends
Anticipates and provides valued input and assistance in developing solutions to client needs and problems
People Development & Initiative
Manages and mentors the team’s Associates and Junior Associates
Participates in hiring, assessment and career development opportunities
Identifies professional development opportunities for team members and conducts staff reviews for direct reports
Delegates effectively and routinely seeks and shares information with colleagues
Uses talents of colleagues in problem solving and assists peers whenever possible
Continually seeks new ways to learn and improve and routinely contributes in team, staff and client meetings
Proactively works with managers to identify and address training, leadership and personal career development needs
Financial & Administrative
Develops accurate project budgets and monitors effectively
Oversees the development and distribution of invoices and activity reports
Follows up with clients on financial and other administrative issues
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:
4-6 years of experience in a PR, health advocacy or communications setting with experience in healthcare, public health and/or pharmaceutical communications
Excellent research, writing and editing skills
Intelligent, strategic and creative thinker
Strong attention to detail
Initiative and ability to proactively manage projects with minimal supervision
Understanding of the health and medical landscape and communications practices
Project and budget management experience
Exceptional interpersonal skills, a collaborative style and the ability to communicate effectively at all levels
Demonstrated initiative and the ability to work effectively within time constraints
Positive, energetic attitude; enthusiasm and dedication to exceptional work products; sense of humor
Experience with digital and social media strategy
ONCOLOGY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED
PATIENT ADVOCACY EXPERIENCE PREFERRED
This is a full time position
TO APPLY: https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK105
