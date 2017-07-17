Senior Associate, Youth Engagement

Location: New York City

Posted: July 2017

Priority Deadline: July 20

Women Deliver is a leading global advocacy organization. We build capacity, forge partnerships, create networks, develop messages and catalyze actions that spark political commitment and investment in the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women throughout the world. We bring together diverse voices and interests to share solutions and drive progress particularly in gender equality and maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights.

SUMMARY OF THE POSITION:

The Senior Associate leads knowledge management related to Women Deliver’s global youth efforts and award-winning women Deliver Young Leaders Program. The primary goal of this work is to utilize evidence for advocacy storytelling in order to communicate impact, and elevate youth voices and perspectives on meaningful youth engagement, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender equality. The Senior Associate will hold expertise in translating qualitative and quantitative data into compelling communication and advocacy products focused on the promotion of youth-led advocacy efforts and wins, and meaningful youth engagement.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Creates products for dissemination of all Women Deliver youth-related content across multiple platforms (including, but not limited to, website content, social media posts, newsletters, collateral materials, external reports and donor reports).

Tracks and monitors youth engagement activities, media hits (traditional and digital), and Young Leaders Program advocacy efforts at the global, regional, national, and local level in order to identify and share compelling stories and demonstrate tangible results of the program.

Enhance Women Deliver’s ability to manage program information in support of efforts to monitor, evaluate, and communicate the impact of our advocacy for meaningful youth engagement, to optimize results.

Aligned with Women Deliver’s broader advocacy and communication efforts, coordinates and promotes youth-specific social media outreach and engagement to engage with Young Leaders, youth networks, partners, and supporters.

Develops special projects for visual storytelling through photography or video, including management of project plans, timelines, external consultants and vendors, and budgets.

Supports the implementation and monitoring of the Women Deliver workplan to ensure timely completion of deliverables and ensures the coordination of youth communications efforts across teams.

Maintains and routinely updates a compendium of the latest youth-related data, reports, publications, initiatives, and campaigns to inform and enhance Women Deliver’s efforts, including the creation and dissemination of the bi-monthly youth newsletter.

In collaboration with the Communications team, supports the development and implementation of event communications plans to promote the impact of Women Deliver’s youth efforts and include youth voices and messages at key programmatic and advocacy moments (for example the UN General Assembly and other global or regional commissions, conferences, and consultations).

Contributes to the preparation of grant proposals and donor reporting for youth-specific initiatives.

Contributes to the development of key messages and talking points for Young Leaders and Women Deliver staff, especially for key advocacy opportunities and events.

Organizes and attends meetings, briefings, conferences, and other events, as requested.

Supervises interns and consultants, as needed.

Carries out other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, AND KNOWLEDGE:

BA/BS required in related field such as knowledge management, communications, journalism, international affairs, public health, human rights, or gender studies; Master’s degree preferred.

5-7 years of experience utilizing program data and results for advocacy storytelling purposes in an NGO, UN agency, a communications agency, a media outlet, or corporation.

Experience with knowledge management for advocacy efforts, monitoring and evaluation techniques, and knowledge sharing and management platforms (wikis, Facebook, WebEx, etc.).

Knowledge of online, open-source data collection tools and approaches and or database environment and/or project management software (Salesforce).

Passion for gender equality, global maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights issues, and meaningful youth engagement.

Proven ability to work effectively with consultants and vendors on creative outputs across multiple platforms.

Strong project coordination skills.

Superior oral and written communication skills.

Ability to effectively work in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines and conduct work independently.

Strong attention to detail and a track record of consistently delivering high-quality work.

Excellent interpersonal skills, flexibility, and resourcefulness in solving problems.

Ability to travel, both domestically and internationally, if needed.

Must be eligible work in the United States without sponsorship.

To apply please send a cover letter, CV, and salary requirements to: careers@womendeliver.org