SENIOR ASSOCIATE, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT- WOMEN DELIVER- NEW YORK

Women Deliver is a leading global advocacy organization. We build capacity, forge partnerships, create networks, develop messages and catalyze actions that spark political commitment and investment in the health, rights, and wellbeing of girls and women throughout the world. We bring together diverse voices and interests to share solutions and drive progress particularly in gender equality and maternal, sexual and reproductive health and rights.

SUMMARY OF THE POSITION:

The Senior Associate, Office of the President (OOP) in this new role, ensures smooth and effective operations for the CEO & COO and is primarily responsible for running the CEO & COO’s daily operations, ensuring the CEO’s time is managed effectively, and that the CEO & COO are prepared for all internal and external meetings. The Senior Associate works closely with members of the senior team including communications and policy & advocacy, serving as a liaison for internal and external programmatic and operational projects. The Senior Associate works closely with and dual reports to both the CEO & COO.

ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Scheduling, Travel & Logistics:

Oversee the day-to-day activities of the CEO & COO, including the delivery of quality, high-level administrative support, specifically in regard to calendar management, travel arrangements, and meeting preparation/follow up.

Manage the CEO & COO’s calendar to reflect strategic priorities and help in effective management of their time toward achieving operational goals.

Serve as the primary point of contact for all internal/external scheduling requests.

Assume responsibility for the overall execution, planning, and related advance and logistics for the CEO’s travel schedule, across the U.S. and globally: organize trip planning calls with internal/external stakeholders, develop written, detailed schedules, confirm travel plans and appointments, manage all related transportation and lodging, and accompany as necessary.

Develop and maintain processes, templates, and formats related to scheduling, including request templates, event memos, and agendas.

Meeting Preparation & Support:

Ensure the CEO & COO are prepared for all internal and external meetings through oversight and organization of all briefing memos, remarks, and additional collateral, coordinating across departments, and anticipating needs and strategizing solutions.

Serve as liaison between the CEO and other departments, managing projects regarding the CEO’s external presence: attend meetings, develop agendas, record minutes, maintain records, monitor action items and follow-up.

Conduct subject matter research and compile background information on meeting participants.

Draft and file meeting notes, follow up correspondence, and key actions and ensure communication thereof with all relevant parties as appropriate.

Attend and provide appropriate support to the CEO as needed for meetings/conferences/events (travel may be required).

Communications:

Manage the CEO’s incoming email—prioritizing for attention and drafting responses as appropriate.

Manage information flow, ensuring follow up with and engagement of appropriate staff.

Consult with senior team on the CEO’s outreach (internal and external)—drafting correspondence and managing action steps as appropriate.

Assist the CEO & COO in the development of research, reports, presentations and publications as needed.

Draft informal talking points and liaison with the communications and policy & advocacy teams as appropriate related to talking points, speeches and other presentation needs.

Special Projects:

Board meeting preparation: edit and coordinate reports, assist with logistics, and other duties as needed.

Complete special projects as required.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS, EDUCATION, AND KNOWLEDGE:

Commitment to Women Deliver’s mission, purpose and values.

BA/BS required.

Minimum 5 years of related, progressively responsible work experience, including scheduling and travel management experience.

Experience in support of executive/senior managers faced with the challenge of prioritizing their time in a complex, faced-paced environment.

Must be highly organized, with a strong work ethic and attentive to detail.

Excellent presentation, writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Experienced in project management and ability to handle multiple projects and tasks with frequently shifting priorities.

Ability to maintain confidentiality with sensitive information.

Solutions-oriented approach with strong analytical/reasoning skills.

Professional and friendly demeanor and strong customer service skills.

Must be able to work proactively and independently, multi-task, and work under tight deadlines.

Dependability, diplomacy, and a sense of humor are necessary.

Flexibility to work overtime when needed.

Ability to see and understand the big picture and translate into a strategic schedule.

Ability to travel domestically and internationally as needed.

Proficient with Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel, and adept in creating professional PowerPoint presentations.

Must be able eligible to work in the United States without sponsorship.

To apply please send a cover letter, CV, and salary requirements to: careers@womendeliver.org