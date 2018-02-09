Senior Art Director .:. political DM firm (FT)

An award-winning direct mail firm seeks a smart and energetic Senior Art Director who wants to help advance the progressive movement by designing for campaigns that will get Democrats elected across the country.

Ideal applicants will have significant conceptual design experience and must be able to demonstrate that they have driven design efforts from start to finish — preferably in design studio or advertising agency environments. We are looking for an experienced design thought leader. But this is also a hands-on design role; the Senior Art Director will have daily execution responsibilities.

The hiring firm’s partners and staff are a hard-working group who operate in a high energy workplace. The Senior Art Director will need to multi-task easily in a busy, deadline-driven environment. Time management and the ability to juggle projects while remaining creative will be important.

As indicated elsewhere in this job description, the Senior Art Director role is a full-time, staff, on-site position. Applicants should be willing to work long hours or weekends during the months leading up to elections. We are only interested in hearing from individuals who are seeking a rewarding full-time job and who are willing to commute a reasonable distance to Washington, DC on a daily basis.

The Senior Art Director will report to the hiring firm’s partners. The design work environment is Mac, and the firm makes regular investments in hardware and software to stay up-to-date.

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:

* 10+ years of experience working consistently in a titled design position, including recent employment and/or freelance experience working at the Art Director level or higher.

* Design experience should consist mostly of print work; direct mail work is highly preferable; advertising and PR campaign work is also preferable.

* Expertise in design software including Adobe InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat.

* Highly creative, with both artistic and critical-thinking skills.

* Strong conceptual ability and experience in design layout.

* Experience packaging production files for printing.

* Attention to detail in all aspects of work.

* Self-starter, who is reliable, adaptable, and flexible.

* Digital experience a plus.

LOCATION:

The employer’s workplace is located in NW, Washington, DC and is highly accessible via Metrorail and Metrobus. There is street and paid-garage parking available nearby.

SALARY:

Based on conversations we have had with the employer, Brainstorm Creative Resources has determined a broad target salary range of approximately $90K to $120K. We encourage ascending Art Directors to apply, as well as highly experienced Creative Directors. Based on applicant feedback, we may suggest to the employer that they increase the ceiling. Alternatively, it is possible that a salary below the stated range might be offered to an otherwise terrific candidate whose actual, accumulated experience is closer to the base requirement.

The salary offered will be commensurate with regional market norms and will be based on the following factors: your portfolio, credentials as detailed in your resume, interview experiences with Brainstorm Creative Resources and the hiring organization, and quality of reference providers and references provided.

BENEFITS:

The employer offers health (100% premium paid) and other benefits, including a 401k and profit-sharing. Brainstorm Creative Resources will provide a more detailed benefits summary to the most well qualified applicants.

APPLICATION:

Brainstorm Creative Resources is a recruiting and staffing firm that has been focused on placing creative and editorial professionals into freelance and full-time positions with Washington, DC-area employers since 2003. We are recruiting for this position at the request of our client, the hiring organization.

If you are reading this job description at our Application Portal please follow the instructions included below. If you are reading this job description elsewhere please visit us at http://www.brainstormresources.com. Within our website you can click anywhere you see “Find Work” buttons or text to view all currently open positions. Please follow these steps when you apply:

1) Closely read the complete job description to ensure that you are a terrific fit for the opportunity.

2) If you are a returning applicant please enter your e-mail address and password, and then add the opportunity to your “My Jobs” list.

3) If you have not applied with Brainstorm previously, click the “Apply For This Position” button.

4) During the application process please make sure to:

-> Provide all details requested as you are completing your personal profile (including links to sample work online),

-> Upload a resume and cover letter.

We expect all interested parties to support their application and salary request with a cover letter that clearly indicates their fitness for the position. Only candidates currently residing within a commutable distance of Washington, DC should apply. Applicants not currently living in Washington, DC, Maryland or Virginia, or who inquire without a cover letter, resume and/or work samples should not expect to receive a response. Brainstorm Creative Resources and the hiring organization are EEO employer.