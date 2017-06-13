Senior Account Executive/Account Supervisor

About Cooney Waters Unlimited

Founded in 1992, Cooney Waters Unlimited is mid-sized firm headquartered in New York City that provides the full range of public relations and public affairs services to health care, pharmaceutical and biotechnology enterprises in the non-profit, government, academic and industrial sectors throughout the world.

Consistently ranked among the top independent health care agencies in the U.S., more than 45+ health care communications professionals are focused exclusively in health and science across many therapeutic areas and health industries. All clients, regardless of size, are provided direct involvement of a long-tenured senior team. Cooney Waters Unlimited has a culture of honesty, hard work, collegiality and respect.

This position is responsible for managing day-to-day activities for high-profile, fast-paced pharmaceutical accounts that encompass a broad spectrum of PR activities, including patient/caregiver un-branded awareness initiatives, issues management and product support. Previous experience in pain management, medical device, infectious diseases and symptom management is a plus.

Primary Responsibilities

• Contribute strategic/creative ideas for tactics to meet client challenges.

• Project management of agency account activities from project planning to tactical execution, details and account administration.

• Develop a range of audience-appropriate written materials.

• Direct junior account staff and vendor relationships in execution of account projects.

• Play active role in client and team meetings; help determine and manage work flow, assignments and deadlines.

• Provide quality control, maintains budgets, including management of invoices and activity reports.

Ideal Candidate

• Qualified candidates will have 5+ years of public relations agency or combination of agency plus in-house pharmaceutical/corporate or non-profit healthcare communications experience.

• Ideal candidates will have experience with national and local market PR campaign management experience; financial management experience with budgets $500,000+; skilled at juggling multiple projects on deadline, with guidance from senior team members.

• Candidates will have experience with media relations, social media, scientific data announcements, product launches, scientific meetings as well as familiarity with the FDA.

• Qualified candidates must be self-starting and fast learners, motivated for success and growth of self, team and accounts; possess an ability to manage and direct individual activity, plus support junior staff, seek guidance from senior managers and keep everyone informed. For more information, please visit www.cooneywatersunlimited.com

TO APPLY:https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=CK114