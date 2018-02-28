Seeking Seasoned Communications Professional

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for a Senior Director, Product Communications for its Communications division. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for providing management, strategic communications support and acting as an “on-the-record” spokesperson for the group within the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Communications Divisions that supports self-funded groups that operate within ACC and focus on advocacy for specific chemicals or specialized sector issues. The position is responsible for developing and executing integrated strategies, including strategic communications planning, message development, and proactive and reactive media relations. The position works closely with the leadership of the self-funded chemical groups, Issue Communications Directors, as well as external consultants engaged by the self-funded chemical groups, as needed, and reports directly to the Vice President, Communications.

Required qualifications include Bachelor’s degree in communications or business-related field and at least 10 years’ experience in public policy, issue advocacy, media relations or relevant field. Strong written and oral communications skills, as well as high-level account management, including team and budget oversight; ability to process technical and abstract verbal and written information for purposes of establishing a beneficial messaging framework, strategy, direction and action plans; and expertise as a senior-level leader with demonstrated skills in leading, coaching and mentoring staff.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.