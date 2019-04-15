Seeking Project Manager for Legal Non Profit Organization

The Institute for Justice, the national law firm for liberty, seeks a passionate and outgoing person to fill the role of Project Manager at our headquarters in Arlington, Va.

Through organizing, training, coalition building, lobbying, and public demonstrations, IJ’s activism team brings free market solutions to communities whose members’ rights are violated by the government.

IJ’s activism team travels to a wide variety of communities from coast to coast, making real, life-changing impact.

-We help entrepreneurs on the first rung of the economic ladder tear down barriers that keep them from earning an honest living.

-We team up with property owners whose homes or small businesses are threatened by eminent domain—who risk losing what they’ve worked so hard to own for the benefit of wealthy, politically connected developers.

-We work with low-income families who simply want to provide their children with a quality education, but are stuck in failing public schools.

This is a unique opportunity to do things you never thought you would do—while changing the world and having a lot of fun. Previous activism experience is not required.

The position demands someone who is eager to learn, hard-working, self-motivated and passionate about empowering victims of government power to stand up for their rights. The ideal candidate will have a deep commitment to IJ’s mission and the principles of free markets, limited government, and individual rights, as well as the confidence and optimism to speak publicly and engage unfamiliar audiences in the ideas of liberty. Ideal candidates will have at least five years of professional experience, not counting time spent in school, but we will consider candidates with any level of experience. Pay and responsibilities are commensurate with experience.

The job includes:

-Public speaking: Lead community meetings and public demonstrations, and testify before City Councils

-Relationship building: Identify and cultivate activists and partners

-Travel: Organize communities we work with in person, on-the-ground

-Working with the media: Generate coverage of our projects in the court of public opinion through press releases, op-eds, and radio and TV interviews

-Grassroots strategizing: Develop and implement strategies

-Writing: Draft content for public information campaigns, the media, and elected officials

-Event planning: Organize and host townhalls, rallies, block parties

-Coalition building: Recruit groups across the philosophical spectrum to join our cause

-Managing campaigns: Once trained, you are the leader and the face of your campaigns

We offer a competitive salary, full health, dental, and life insurance benefits, and a retirement savings plan, as well as the opportunity to work with experienced activists and litigators in a collaborative, collegial, positive work environment. The position also offers opportunities for professional development, growth and advancement.

To apply, please visit www.ij.org/jobs and submit a resume by clicking “Add Resume,” a cover letter using the “Add Cover Letter” feature, and a writing sample under the “Add Portfolio” section.

No phone calls, please.