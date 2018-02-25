Seeking Federal Affairs Director

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), a national trade association representing the world’s leading chemical and plastics manufacturers, currently has an opportunity for Director for its Federal Affairs department located in Washington, D.C. ACC represents its members on public policy issues; coordinates the industry’s research and testing programs; and administers Responsible Care®, the industry’s environment, health, safety and security performance improvement initiative.

The position is responsible for leading Federal Affairs’ engagement with product panel groups as well as understanding their interests in active and proposed legislation. The position is also responsible for policy strategy, focusing on chemical science issues, scheduling and facilitating meetings with legislators on behalf of the product panel groups, responding to regulatory inquiries and testifying at public hearings. The position is further responsible for leading the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) chemical management reform issues with chemical value chain members, through management of the American Alliance for Innovation (AAI), as well as other appropriate avenues. The position collaborates with appropriate in-house ACC colleagues and reports directly to the Vice President, Federal Affairs.

Required qualifications include a Bachelor’s Degree political science, communications or related field and at least 6 years’ advocacy, government relations or relevant experience; strong written and oral communication skills; ability to provide strategic counseling, develop plans, and execute supporting tactics; ability to aggressively build and maintain strong relationships and advocate on behalf of applicable customer; regulatory, environmental, science or similar experience on Capitol Hill or at a Federal Agency as well as working knowledge of Capitol Hill protocols and processes is preferred.

To learn more about us, visit our web site at www.americanchemistry.com. ACC offers a salary commensurate with experience and excellent benefits. If you meet the qualifications, please forward your resume and cover letter, including salary requirements, to H_R@americanchemistry.com or fax to (202) 330-5563.

American Chemistry Council is an equal opportunity employer.