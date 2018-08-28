The Scheduler / Special Assistant directly supports the CEO, CFO and Chief of Staff and serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external constituencies on matters pertaining to the Executive Office of the organization. The Scheduler / Special Assistant also serves as a liaison to the Board of Directors and senior management team. The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations and to balance multiple priorities. S/He must have strong written and verbal communication, and administrative and organizational skills.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

• Completes a broad variety of administrative tasks including: managing calendars and appointments; arranging detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.

• Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the

CEO, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature. Determines appropriate course of

action, referral, or response.

• Works closely and effectively with the CEO to keep him/her well informed of upcoming

commitments and responsibilities, and follows up appropriately.

• Assists with completing expense reports; processing invoices; composing and preparing correspondence sensitive in nature;

• Prioritizes conflicting needs; handles matters expeditiously, proactively, and follows-through on projects to successful completion.

• Serves as the liaison to the organization’s Board of Directors and assists Board members with travel arrangements and lodging as needed; schedules monthly board and committee calls; plans logistics for quarterly Board meetings and prepares and ships Board books ahead of meetings.

• Communicates directly with Board members, donors, staff, and others, on matters related to CEO’s initiatives. Maintains discretion and confidentiality in relationships with all Board members.

• Prepares annual budget for the Executive Department.

• Successfully oversees Executive stewardship letter process, including reviewing spreadsheets for accuracy, proofreading letters and templates, and tracking letters in Raiser’s Edge.

• Assists in scheduling meetings and coordinating agendas for senior leadership and All-Hands meetings.

• Facilitates cross-departmental coordination of travel and outreach plans.

• Manages special projects for the CEO and senior management team as directed.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

• Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).

• Proficiency with Concur and Adaptive Insights a plus.

• Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks with excellent attention to detail.

• Strong internet research skills.

• Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners and donors.

• Expert level written and verbal communication skills.

• Highly resourceful team-player, with the ability to also be extremely effective independently.

• Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various

competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer/client service and response.

• Forward looking thinker, who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

• 5+ years of experience in confidential administrative support to a high-profile executive, policymaker, or diplomat preferred.