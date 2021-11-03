Scheduler/Client Services Specialist

The Choice, Inc is engaged in an exciting DIRECT HIRE search for our client in consulting. Their team is proud to offer a truly supportive culture and benefits, many of their staff have long tenure with the firm. The firm works with many local governments, specifically in infrastructure.

The Scheduler/Client Relations Specialist will provide high-level administrative support to the firm’s lobbyists and other staff. Core functions are coordination of activities, scheduling, support for lobbyist travel and client visits, and clear and effective communication with lobbyists, clients, and staff.

The Specialist needs to be adaptable, flexible, and keen to change, often juggling multiple tasks at the same time. The Specialist often assists several lobbyists.

This position requires working hours of 8:00AM to 5:00PM, 8:30AM to 5:30PM or 9:00AM to 6:00PM, with occasional late evenings and early mornings. This position regularly supports the Senior Executive Assistant to schedule client visits and provide lobbyist support.

Requirements:

At least one to three years of Capitol Hill or Federal agency experience or the equivalent

Ability to work effectively under pressure and tight deadlines

Detail-oriented person capable of handling multiple tasks simultaneously, with the ability to follow through to completion

Excellent communication skills, including proofreading and editing skills

Team player with a professional demeanor who is highly motivated, self-confident and who exhibits superb judgment and excellent initiative, while exercising discretion

Superior interpersonal skills and characteristics such as resourcefulness, tact and flexibility with the ability to communicate with a variety of personalities in a pleasant and professional manner

Ability to type 60 words per minute

Strong organizational and filing skills

Ability to perform essential job functions

Thorough knowledge of office administration, policies, practice and procedures

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Other duties as assigned

Please get in touch on LinkedIn or on our website:

www.thechoiceinc.com

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2774377506