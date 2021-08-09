Scheduler/Assistant ( Part-time/ Remote)

Office of Disciplinary Investigations of a federal government agency is seeking a bright, organized assistant to support the Senior Analyst with the scheduling of Legal Administrative Hearings.

Ideal candidate will have at least one year of administrative or scheduling experience preferably on the Hill or in a corporate, legal or government setting. Prior calendaring experience needed as well as a strong proficiency with Excel and Outlook.

Will consider a recent college graduate with administrative internship or work experience.

* Must be able to commit for 6 months *

Hours: 11am-5:30pm (EST) Monday through Friday. Work will be done Remotely

Compensation: $22-28/hour depending on experience

Email resume and cover letter to Steve Taylor, steve@pattaylor.com