Save the Post Office Campaigner

The Take on Wall Street campaign is coordinating The Save The Post Office Coalition of over 300 organizations to protect and expand the U.S. Postal Service. This is a critical moment to stop the Post

Office from being privatized, and instead, reinvent it as a hub for the services our communities desperately need, like postal banking. The coalition’s home, Take on Wall Street, aims to build a financial system for Black, white, and Brown working families, not the big Wall Street banks. The Take on Wall Street campaign is a project of Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF).

The Campaigner will:

● Work with coalition partners to develop, maintain, and share campaign strategy and resources

● Implement fast-paced advocacy, grassroots, digital, and communications tactics to save the Post

Office

● Help coordinate a large and diverse coalition

● Maintain and build relationships with state and local partners on grassroots and grasstops outreach, mobilization, and advocacy strategies

● Work with TOWS coalition and other stakeholders to reimagine USPS as a hub for community services like postal banking

The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated self-starter with a passion for economic, racial, and

gender justice, and have a demonstrated ability to work well with a diverse team of colleagues and

allies. Additional strongly preferred experience and qualities include:

● At least 4 years of experience in issue or candidate campaigning, labor or campus organizing, or on the Hill

● Comfortable working in coalition

● The ability to manage multiple projects and navigate complex policies and relationships

● Strong writing and communication skills, including ability to distill complex topics into accessible and compelling formats

● Proficiency with social media

● Strong attention to detail

Compensation:

Salary range: $60,000 – $80,000 commensurate with experience. Generous benefits, including medical,

dental, vision, and 401K. This is a one year fixed-term position.

How to apply:

The Take on Wall Street campaign is housed within Americans for Financial Reform. Please submit your

application with a letter of interest and resume via our candidate portal https://apply.workable.com/americans-for-financial-reform-education-fund-afref-1/j/5E6CD3A639/apply/

AFREF is committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the

talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity

for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race,

color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression,

family responsibilities, and disability.