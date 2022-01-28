AFR has been called “the leading voice for Wall Street accountability” in Washington. Help us continue and grow this important work. Americans for Financial Reform Education Fund (AFREF) is seeking a Research Director to oversee and manage the research agenda, design, and produce research materials, supervise research staff, and coordinate with communications, campaign, and policy colleagues to fulfill AFR’s mission. AFREF played a leading role in winning passage of the Dodd Frank Financial Reform law and the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and we are driving the fight for broader transformations of the financial system to advance economic, racial, and social justice. AFREF’s staff develops policy and strategies in collaboration with a coalition of more than 200 consumer, civil rights, labor, community based, and other organizations, along with academics and other experts. The Research Director will draw on their own research, policy and advocacy expertise and on the expertise of AFREF policy, communications, and campaigns staff, and that of our coalition members to design and implement research projects and products advancing our policy agenda addressing racial and economic inequality. They will manage our research team of three additional staff members to write and produce both materials for direct distribution or publication and tools for partners. Products include reports, op-eds, blog posts, fact sheets and more. The job offers an opportunity to do creative work and to have a significant impact.

The Research Director will:

Design and implement research projects across the range of AFR’s policy portfolio from inception to publication

Translate complicated policy material into clear language and compelling stories for broader audiences

Provide research guidance and support for federal and state legislative and regulatory issues and campaigns

Manage research projects and supervise research staff

Produce finished advocacy materials including reports, policy briefs, factsheets, advocacy letters, etc.

Present our research to the public, to regulators, and other policy makers

Communicate with the media

The ideal candidate will have:

A commitment to racial and economic justice

Extensive policy research experience and demonstrated excellence as a researcher and writer

Demonstrated project and staff management experience delivering research materials from design to publication in coordination with colleagues and allies

Ability to manage multiple and simultaneous projects

Capacity to provide leadership in aligning research and written material to advance campaign needs of national and grassroots advocates

Data management, design, analysis, and presentation capabilities

Strong written and verbal communication skills for a variety of formats, audiences, and voices, and the ability to capture nuances of approach and tone

Experience working with diverse communities

Knowledge or eagerness to learn about financial regulation and/or consumer financial protection and/or housing

Experience with grassroots, regulatory, and legislative advocacy

Familiarity with the range of new media tools

Ability to work independently and to collaborate effectively with colleagues and coalitions

Compensation:

Annual salary range: $105,000 to $125,000 commensurate with experience. Generous benefits, including medical, dental, vision, and 401K.

How to apply:

Please submit your application with a letter of interest, resume and two writing samples via our candidate portal via: https://apply.workable.com/americans-for-financial-reform-education-fund-afref-1/j/52A24DDE80/apply/

AFREF is committed to a workplace that reflects the diversity of America defined broadly and where the talent, skills and uniqueness of each staff member are respected. We are committed to a policy of equity for all employees and to equal opportunity for all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, family responsibilities, and disability.