A progressive research firm – IRN, Inc. – is actively seeking a Research Associate and Account Manager. This employee will be responsible for producing thorough, high-quality research, on legislative issues, elected officials and candidates on a strict deadline schedule. This position is located in the downtown Denver area and, if hired, you must be prepared to relocate if not within commuting distance. This is a full-time position.

Qualifications

• At least two to three years of legislative and /or political experience.

• Familiarity with Lexis-Nexis, legal records, analyzing primary source documents, commonly used research databases and other basic opposition research tasks required.

• Strong editing, proofreading, and fact-checking skills.

• Ability to summarize, analyze and convert large amounts of information into useful, presentable formats.

• Excellent computer skills – Internet, Word, Excel, & Power Point.

• Broad knowledge of Colorado politics.

• A strong commitment to progressive causes.

• Strong communication skills and the ability to represent an organization to clients as the point person on accounts.

• Work well under pressure, have the ability to manage several projects simultaneously, and adhere to strict deadlines.

• Work well in a team and also have the ability to be self-directed.

• Must be willing to have a flexible work schedule.

• Must understand and respect requirements of confidentiality.

• Must be discreet, tactful, and unobtrusive.

• Must be detail oriented.

How to Apply

Email a resume, cover letter, and writing sample to mdp@aeqres.com and include Research Associate and Account Manager in the subject heading. If we find your skills match those of the position, we will contact you for an interview.

Salary commensurate with experience.

This organization is an Equal Opportunity Employer.