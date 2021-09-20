Research Associate

Description

Bullpen Strategy Group (BSG) is an insights-focused public affairs advocacy and strategic advisory firm specializing in deep research, analysis, communications strategy, and project management to help clients solve problems, grow, and manage risk.

At BSG, our Research Practice drives every aspect of our work and, necessarily, our researchers are the best in the industry. We accomplish this by making sure our researchers have every skill and tool necessary to provide the sharpest, clearest analysis our clients need to win.

We are expanding our Research team and looking for entry-level applicants with an insatiable curiosity, an unbiased perspective, and the skills to dig deep and bring to light the facts and details we need for our analysis. Research Associates are put through a rigorous training program to provide them with the understanding needed to produce the reports and analysis our clients expect from our firm.

Qualifications

The successful Associate is eager to build their research and communications skills; is creative, innovative, and aggressive in their desire to find more; and has a demonstrable record of impressive research finds. The position requires a high energy level and some flexibility with work hours.

Our Research Associates must have the ability to analyze and distill documents such as financial statements, tax information, and business and legal filings.

Key Areas of Responsibility

• Compile, analyze, and package research and related material on tasked issue sets.

• Produce client-facing reports on individuals, organizations, and networks that analyze their positions and actions related to defined issue sets.

• Track project-specific issues by surveying the policy, political, and media landscape, and identify key players, actions, and outcomes.

Required Skills

• A minimum of an undergraduate degree is required. Majors in political science, economics, and public policy are especially encouraged to apply.

• Strong analytical skills and the ability to distill research on complex issues into thoughtful and impactful points and arguments.

• Proficiency and/or interest in learning online research tools such as LexisNexis and state and federal lobbying and campaign finance databases. Familiarity with regulatory bodies, as well as financial databases such as the SEC, FEC, and ProPublica is preferred.

Application Instructions: To apply for the position, please email a cover letter resume via email to hr@bullpenstrategygroup.com subject line “Research”.