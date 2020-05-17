Research Associate

Fair Fight Action is the nation’s only voting rights organization focused on promoting free and fair elections through litigation, legislation, and advocacy. We bring high-impact campaign strategies to make elections fair – for all.

To deliver on our mission, Fair Fight Action hires and supports a diverse team of the best and brightest, most mission-driven people available. We encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and walks of life and work hard to create an environment where everyone on our team feels included, involved in key decisions that affect them and supported in bringing their full selves to work. Learn more about us at www.fairfight.com.

We seek a talented research and policy associate to play a key role in the organization’s war room, building the strong foundation necessary to support our ambitious legal, policy, and political goals.

What You’ll Do

As a Research & Policy Associate, you will:

Assist in the development of our research database by producing daily clips, analyzing public records research, documenting legislative votes, and creating clear, concise and factual issue-based documents.

Provide support to Fair Fight Action’s legal team working on our Fair Fight Action et al vs. Raffensberger voting rights litigation, as needed.

Complete long-term projects related to organization’s policy and political goals.

Assist in day-to-day rapid response by monitoring and tracking news, social media, TV, radio, and polling for all research priorities.

Assist Research Leads in writing, editing, and fact checking research hits with precision and calm during high intensity, fast paced periods.

Support other departments as needed.

Who You Are

We’re seeking a detail-oriented, self-starter that can handle a high volume of work with a large capacity to learn new things and a passion for figuring out creative solutions to complex puzzles.

Additionally, our ideal candidate will identify as:

Detailed-oriented, fact-centered, and fast-paced. The ideal candidate will have the ability to work quickly, under pressure, and with strong attention to fact-based detail, including some weekend and evening hours as necessary.

Strategically-minded, in the weeds, thinker. You bring strong skills and instincts to the table and are curious by default. You can spot trends that allow for the development of innovative narratives.

Self-starter, organized, and high-capacity. The ideal candidate has a proven ability to manage a high volume of work without dropping balls and missing deadlines. They have a demonstrated ability to meet and exceed ambitious goals.

Understands our context and our work. The ideal candidate understands how voter suppression targets marginalized communities and communities of color and brings a deep value for racial equity and justice to their work. They actively work to avoid words, actions, and approaches that perpetuate marginalization and inequity, both in our organization or out in the world.

Working At Fair Fight Action

This position is based in Decatur, Georgia. The salary band for this position is competitive for organizations of our size in metro Atlanta and is commensurate with the quality and breadth of experience the successful candidate brings to the table. In addition, we offer a generous benefits package which includes paid time off and health benefits to all full-time employees.

Salary Range: $42,000- $48,000 per year, dependent upon experience.

To Apply

To apply, please submit 1) a cover letter and updated resume and 2) a writing sample, such as a memo of your choosing, to research@fairfightaction.com. Please include “Research and Policy Associate” in the subject line of your email.

Please note: Applications for this position will be accepted on a rolling basis and the position will remain posted until filled. Incomplete applications or applications through the LinkedIn platform will not be considered. Only applicants who are being considered for the role will receive a response.