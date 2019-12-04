Research Assistant, Health Policy

AcademyHealth, the professional home and leading national organization for health services researchers, policymakers, and health care practitioners and stakeholders, is currently seeking a Research Assistant to provide administrative and content support to several initiatives.

The Research Assistant will help to conduct literature reviews and portfolio analyses, summarize findings in a variety of products (e.g., memos), help coordinate meetings and communications, and generally support programmatic efforts for various teams.

The ideal candidate is motivated, curious, highly organized, flexible, a strong writer and eager to take on new challenges. Early career professionals with less than two years of experience in a health care policy or research setting are encouraged to apply.

Responsibilities:

• Provide administrative support including, scheduling meetings and conference calls, helping invited speakers and experts with travel and logistics, creating, updating, and maintaining organized files and records, and other related tasks.

• Provide logistical support for workshops, conferences, and Web conferences, including preparation and dissemination of materials, note taking at meetings, and development of meeting summaries.

• Conduct other administrative and research activities in support of AcademyHealth projects.

• Conduct and summarize library and Internet research.

• Assist in the synthesis of information and development of, reports, issue briefs and other written products.

• Cultivate and maintain relationships with various stakeholders.

• Maintain and update project Web sites, online tools, and databases.

• Draft articles for online newsletters, blogs, and other Web content.

• Create and format tables, charts, presentations and other graphics.

• Conduct agenda development, presenter coordination, and materials preparation for small and large meetings and briefings.

Desired Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree from accredited college or university required.

• 1 – 2 years of relevant work experience preferably in a health care policy or research

setting.

• Professional interest in health policy, public policy, public health, or other health care issues.

• Strong written and oral communications skills.

• Demonstrated project management experience, including demonstrated ability to efficiently plan, organize, and manage complex, multiple projects simultaneously with limited supervision or direction.

• Strong organizational skills; ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and maintain a system of tracking, monitoring, and prioritizing tasks and projects.

• Experience with balancing and supporting the administrative needs of multiple individuals.

• Strong analytic and critical thinking skills.

• A can-do attitude and willingness to pitch in as needed do what it takes to provide high quality products and services.

• Mature, detail-oriented individual able to work both independently and in teams.

• Demonstrated experience using the Word suite, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Applications:

Qualified applicants should send cover letter, resume, analytic writing sample and three references (with phone numbers) to Human Resources, AcademyHealth, 1666 K Street NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20006. Fax: 202-292-6800. Email: jobs@academyhealth.org. Please be sure to reference the position for which you are applying. For more information, please go to www.academyhealth.org.