The Brookings Institution

Equal-Opportunity Employer: It is Brookings policy to provide equal employment opportunity for all of its employees and applicants without regard to their actual or perceived race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, marital status, personal appearance, citizenship status, family responsibilities, gender identity or expression, genetic information, matriculation, political affiliation, veteran status, or any other prohibited basis of discrimination as required by law.

Program Metropolitan Policy Program

Job Funtion Research

Posted Date 2018-03-23

Job ID 2018-1725

Salary Salary will be commensuate with experience.

Overview

The Research Assistant provides research assistance and administrative support in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings. Conducts high-quality research on public policy issues; organizes and analyzes large datasets; identifies appropriate data sources and responds to statistical/analytical queries from senior research staff; prepares tables, maps, graphics, and presentations on Program’s research findings; provides literature reviews and background memoranda. The scope of research includes the spatial geography of metropolitan economies, and the role of placemaking in fostering inclusive economic growth and development. As needed, the Research Assistant also oversees travel and event logistics, constituent list management, expense reimbursements, and other administrative duties.

Responsibilities

Research Assistance (80%)

• Conducts relevant research for Fellows and Senior Fellows as assigned.

• Works with a variety of large-scale public- and private-sector databases to construct and manage data files; downloading and processing data as they become available, using major statistical software packages such as SAS and Python.

• Assembles and analyzes detailed geographically-based data on metropolitan demographic, economic, social, and physical attributes.

• Assists in drafting research reports, including developing data charts, graphs, tables, and GIS maps.

• Assembles and formats data for presentation on interactive Brookings data websites.

• Compiles and summarizes data and policy trends for public presentations.

• Reads relevant literature as directed; prepares written summaries and analyses of relevant research areas.

• Writes summary reports, briefing memos, bibliographies and chronologies; compiles abstracts, summaries, and analyses; synthesizes books and articles.

• Attends meetings and writes summary reports of outside policy briefings, conferences, forums, and symposiums.

• Updates and checks existing data and footnotes; helps with editing and proofreading of publications.

Administrative Support (20%)

• Works with supervisor and MPP events staff to support events.

• Provides administrative, communication, and logistical support to Fellows and Senior Fellows; helps coordinate with Partnerships and Engagements team; schedules appointments and makes travel arrangements; prepares expense reports; prepares and edits correspondence and memos.

• Maintains paper and electronic files and databases of materials on relevant topics.

• Works with appropriate staff to draft and update website content of Fellows, Senior Fellows with new research, event information, and other webpages as assigned.

• Maintains relationships with key data staff at government agencies and think tanks as required.

• Manages contact lists.

• Provides general administrative assistance, as needed.

Qualifications

Education/Experience Requirements:

Required: Bachelor’s degree in economics, public policy, or other related field required. At least one year work experience in a fast-paced environment.

Preferred: Experience managing and manipulating multiple, large-scale datasets and delivering quality research preference.

Knowledge/Skills Requirements:

Required: Strong interest in urban development issues and economics; high-level proficiency in Excel; capacity to quickly master analytical methods and related software. Must also possess clear writing skills and superb organizational and interpersonal skills, as well as the kind of poise, tact, discretion and mature judgment required in a highly visible and impactful organization. Must be comfortable taking initiative, paying attention to detail, and working in an ever-evolving policy environment.

Preferred: Knowledge of ArcView GIS mapping, Stata, Python, and/or PowerPoint preferred; demonstrated ability to undertake research assignments with limited supervision is a plus.

Additional Information:

Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please attach your cover letter and resume as one document when you apply.

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.

Apply Here: http://www.Click2apply.net/vtw5dmwjzc5x5zm7

PI101808124